This Ontario Park Has Rolling Coastal Dunes & 10 Kilometres Of Sunset-Filled Beaches
You can climb to the top of the highest dune.
If sandy slopes, blue water, and kilometres of beaches sounds like your idea of a perfect summer day, then you'll want to plan a trip to this Ontario park.
Pinery Provincial Park is located in Grand Bend, and it's a stunning spot to explore during the warm weather. The area is known for its breathtaking sunsets and rolling sand dunes, as well as its scenic trails and shoreline.
The Cedar Trail leads you through one of the rarest Oak Savanna habitats in North America, and you'll be treated to views of the coastal dunes along the way.
Another gorgeous place to explore is the Sassafras Trail, which features an elevated viewing platform that takes you up to a leafy forest canopy.
The Nipissing Trail is full of scenic views, although it's a bit of a challenging hike. It leads to the top of the park's highest and oldest dune, and you can take in the landscape from a lookout platform.
Apart from hiking, you'll want to visit the 10 kilometres of sandy shoreline and go for a dip into the shining waters of Lake Huron. The beaches are a gorgeous spot to catch a summer sunset as well. Canoe and kayak rentals are available at the park, so you can drift your way around the lake.
If you're planning on visiting, you can book a permit up to five days in advance to ensure that you'll be able to get access to the park.
From coastal dunes to rare forests, this is a beautiful spot to spend your summer.
Pinery Provincial Park
Price: $18 per vehicle
Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park has stunning scenery and sandy beaches where you can soak up some sun.
