You Can Take A Bus From Toronto To A Crystal Blue Beach For $120 Roundtrip (PHOTOS)
There are endless hiking trails!
Flying from Pearson Airport might not be the only way to end up tanning on a beautiful beach outside of Toronto. There are so many gorgeous destinations near the city that make for a perfect day trip and require minimal planning.
In just over two hours, you can start in Toronto and end up on a crystal blue beach with so many activities to choose from, making it a perfect place for a summer adventure.
Parkbus announced on Friday that they are introducing a new addition to their day trip plans, allowing people to check out Pinery Provincial Park this summer.
Pinery Provincial Park is located on Lake Huron near Grand Bend, Ontario, which is a popular summer spot for many people in the province.
"Activities are endless, enjoy 17km of hiking, a 14km biking trail, 10km beach on the gorgeous Lake Huron, or spend the day on the Old Ausable Channel and rent one of the many canoes, Corcls, stand-up paddleboards, single or double," they stated on their website.
Bookings for the day trip are now open and cost $120 for a round trip for a regular ticket. The coach seating, AC, bathroom and park day use fee is included.
There are six dates to choose from if you wish to take the bus to the Pinery Provincial Park and those include:
- May 27, 2023
- July 8, 2023
- July 29, 2023
- August 12, 2023
- September 9, 2023
- October 1, 2023
The bus ride is around two hours and a half and they depart from 34 Asquith Avenue in Toronto, approximately 100 meters from the Bloor-Yonge Subway Yonge Street entrance.
Travellers will leave Toronto at 8:00 a.m. and return to the city at 8:00 p.m.
If you want more information about the day trips, check Parkbus's website here.