This Toronto Bus Will Take You To A Dreamy Waterfall & White Sand Beach For $115 Roundtrip
The water looks so refreshing! 🏖.
Are you looking for your next adventure this summer but can't afford to get on a plane, or stay somewhere for the night? Well, this might be the solution you've been looking for.
In under three hours, you can hop on a bus from Toronto and it'll take you to a magical place that has both a majestic waterfall and a white sand beach in a South Bruce Peninsula town.
Parkbus is introducing a bunch of new day trips to their summer schedule and one of them is a route that'll take Torontonians to and from Sauble Beach and Sauble Falls Provincial Park on the same day.
The destinations are around two and a half hours from Toronto and cost $115 roundtrip, with a one-way ticket being $75.
The bus adventure will take place on June 24, and there are no other dates for this route, so grab your spots while you still can.
Now, you will probably need to pack your neck pillow because the bus departs from 34 Asquith Avenue in Toronto, which is 100 meters from the Bloor-Yonge subway's Yonge Street entrance, at 6:45 a.m., which is really early.
But, passengers will arrive at Sauble Beach at around 9:45 a.m. and at the next Sauble Falls Provincial Park stop at approximately 10:00 a.m. meaning you'll have all day to relax and explore.
The return trip is between 3:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. from both locations, bringing you back to the city around 6:30 p.m.
If this interests you, then head over to Parkbus' website and book your tickets.
Also, if this date doesn't work for you, check out the other daily trip that Parkbus is hosting this summer. On one of them, you'll be able to take the bus from Toronto to a crystal blue beach in Pinery Provincial Park and take in all the summer vibes.