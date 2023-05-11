6 Heavenly Beaches In Ontario With Crystal Clear Waves & Caribbean-Blue Water
Escape to paradise this summer. 🏖️
Forget about booking a plane ticket, these heavenly Ontario beaches will whisk you away to the tropics without a passport. If you're looking for bright blue water and crystal clear waves to take a dip in this summer then you'll want to check these spots out.
From limestone quarries to velvety sandbars, these six beaches offer a little taste of paradise, and with the warm weather just around the corner, it's never too soon to start planning a blue-water Ontario beach getaway.
Pancake Bay
Price: Prices vary
Address: 12729 Hwy 17 N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're feeling like a getaway to the tropics but can't afford a plane ticket you may want to travel to this stunning provincial park instead. Pancake Bay boasts "Caribbean-blue" water and over 3 kilometres of soft sandy shores.
The Grotto
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular spot is known for its crystal-clear water. You can wade into the shimmering waves from the rocky shoreline. There is no swimming supervision so visitors should use caution. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance!
Grand Bend Beach
Price: Free
Address: Grand Bend Beach, Main St. W., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring smooth, sandy shores, bright blue water, and a charming beach town, Grand Bend is an idyllic spot for a summer vacation. You can take a stroll on the beach boardwalk and enjoy some of the lively nightlife the area has to offer.
Elora Quarry
Price: $10.50 per adult
When: Reopening June 10, 2023
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a stunning heart-shaped swimming hole near Toronto with a turquoise pool and towering white cliffs. The Elora Quarry has a small sandy beach and is reopening in June.
Port Elgin Beach
Price: Free
Address: 100 Green St., Port Elgin, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sandy oasis has blue waves and a nearby beach town. The area is home to five other white-sand beaches so there are lots of places to explore.
North Beach
Price: Prices vary
Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This powdery white sandbar is a hidden gem thats's worth a visit this summer. The beach has light blue waves that will transport you to the tropics.
