6 Sandbars In Ontario With Silky-Smooth Beaches That Are A Tiny Slice Of Summer Paradise
Time to plan that getaway.
Ontario is filled with pristine beaches and its stunning sandbars are no exception. You can discover stretches of powdery shores and crystal blue water at these sandbars which are the perfect warm-weather escape from the bustle of everyday life.
From hidden gems nestled in dreamy coves to popular beach destinations, these sandbars boast endless natural beauty. With summer on the way, it's time to start planning that sandy beach getaway.
North Beach Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON
Why You Need To Go: North Beach is home to over 1,200 metres of sandy beach along Lake Ontario and an additional 800 metres of powdery shoreline along North Bay. With softs shores and crystal waves its an idyllic place to spend a summer day.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 20 kilometres of sandy beaches, Point Pelee is a magical summer destination. You can wander to the "southernmost point of the Canadian mainland" on a soft sandbar.
Bathtub Island
Price: $15.50 vehicle permit
Address: Address: Katherine Cove, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique natural wonder is located in Lake Superior Provincial Park. You can visit a hollowed-out rock filled with water that is reminiscent of giant bathtub. A soft sandbar leads from the shore to the island.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12 RR#1, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Florida at this breathtaking provincial park. Sandbanks is home to "the world's largest freshwater dune and sandbar formation" and you can bask on soft dunes and splash into the blue water.
Wasaga Beach Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wasaga Beach is "the longest freshwater beach in the world" and offers 14 kilometres of powdery shores. You can enjoy warm, shallow waters lined with many sandbars.
Long Point Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find a 40-kilometre sandspit at this scenic park that's one of the oldest in Ontario. With "soft sand" beaches and "warm water" it's a beautiful place for a warm weather getaway.
Accessibility: Mats for wheelchair accessibility to the beach.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.