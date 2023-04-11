This Ontario Park Has 12 Km Of Rolling White Sand Dunes & 3 Beaches With Tropical Blue Water
The beaches are "among the best in Canada."
Soft white sand and crystal blue water may sound like something you'd see in the Caribbean, but you can actually find it right here in Ontario. This stunning park is like a tropical oasis and it's a dreamy summer getaway.
Sandbanks Provincial Park is located in Prince Edward County on the shores of Lake Ontario. It features three beautiful beaches, trails, and more.
One notable aspect of the park is that it is home to the "world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation." You can see 12 kilometres of white sand dunes stretching along the lake.
The three beaches are said to be "among the best in Canada" and offer powdery shores and blue water to swim in. Outlet and Sandbanks beaches have gradual drop-offs while Dunes beach has a steep entrance, so swimmers should use caution.
Aside from swimming, the park offers several trails with gorgeous views. The Sandbanks Dunes Trail takes you through a "unique and fragile dune habitat" that is the "largest of its kind in the world." You can gaze at the beautiful sandy slopes and imagine you're in another world as you hike along this path.
The Lakeview Trail is another place to explore, especially if you love water views. It features scenic lookouts over Lake Ontario and wildflower-filled paths.
The park is also known for its birding opportunities due to the way it juts out into the lake.
If you're craving a taste of the tropics but can't afford a plane ticket then a trip to this provincial park will fuel your wanderlust.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12 RR#1, Picton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.