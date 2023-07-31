This Ontario Getaway Spot Has Charming Small Towns & 3 Of The 'Best' Beaches In Canada
If you're dreaming about a summer day trip you'll want to plan an adventure to this dreamy area in Ontario. Prince Edward County is a warm-weather gem that is home to not one but three of the "best" beaches in the province.
Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Prince Edward County is an island community filled with small towns, charming attractions and some pristine beaches.
One of the biggest draws of Prince Edward County is Sandbanks Provincial Park. The park boasts three sandy beaches that are "among the best in Canada" and you'll feel like you've taken a trip to the Caribbean.
The natural sand beaches include Outlet Beach, Lakeshore Beach, and Dunes Beach. Outlet Beach is the "most popular" and is located on the western shore of Lake Ontario.
It has two kilometres of velvety shores and is the ideal spot for families.
Lakeshore Beach can be found on the western shore of Lake Ontario as well and has "fine sand" shores that lead gradually into the water. At seven kilometres, it's longer than Outlet Beach and stretches all the way to the village of Wellington.
The third spot, Dunes Beach, is situated on the southwestern shore of West Lake and is "the most visually stunning" out of all of the beaches at Sandbanks. You'll find rolling white sand shores and warm waters at this location.
There is an admission cost to visit Sandbanks and you can make a reservation online to ensure your entry.
The park itself has the "world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation" and you can explore these sandy wonders by following the trail system.
While in the area, you can also explore some of the charming small towns. Picton, the largest town in the region, is known for its historic downtown, cute shops and restaurants. The tiny town of Wellington has "award-winning wineries" and lots of galleries to explore.
Bloomfield is another gorgeous village to visit and boasts shops, quaint buildings, a drive-in and more.
Prince Edward County
Price: Prices vary for Sandbanks Provincial Park
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12 RR#1, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This area has some of the "best" beaches in Canada and you can lounge on sandy shores.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.