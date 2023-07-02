These Are The 10 Most Beautiful Small Towns In Canada, According To Local Influencers
From coastal villages to mountain towns.
Canada is known for its rugged landscapes and breathtaking wilderness, but it's also home to many stunning small towns. From coastal villages to historic hamlets, these picturesque locations are filled with charm.
But what are the most beautiful small towns in Canada? To find out, we asked local influencers to share their top destinations and they came up with some road-trip worthy spots.
Whether you're dreaming of scenic vineyards or turquoise quarries, these 10 small towns offer beauty and endless things to do, so you'll want to keep them in mind for your next adventure.
Keels
Keels, Newfoundland.
Kara O'Keefe is a Newfoundland-based photographer who shares stunning landscape photos on her Instagram account @karaokeefe. Her favourite small town in Canada features coastal charm and stunning sunsets."Keels is an outport village located on the Bonavista Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador," she said
"Its coastline is composed of rugged geological treasures and dotted with colourful wooden homes. Local folklore claims that the imprints in the rocky hills around Keels resembling a cloven, hoof-shaped footprint were left when the Devil danced over Keels. These rocky hills make for the perfect lookout to watch the sunset over the Atlantic Ocean."
Petty Harbour
If you're dreaming of a coastal escape, O'Keefe recommends visiting this small town in Newfoundland, another one of her favourites.
"Petty Harbour is nestled on the coastline between Newfoundland and Labrador‘s capital city of St. John‘s and Cape Spear National Historic Site," she told Narcity.
"In the summer months, its harbour is a hotspot for local fisherman. A walk along the wharf will allow a glimpse into the recreational cod fishery. If you time it just right, you may even be able to watch fisherman bringing in fresh cod from their boats and filleting their catch along the wharf."
The village dates back to the 1600s and is tucked between picturesque rolling hills.
Ucluelet
Ucluelet, British Columbia.
Courtesy of @flights.and.outfits
Travel blogger Ritika Gandhi at @flights.and.outfits has been to 43 countries and when it comes to beautiful small towns in Canada, she suggests visiting Ucluelet in B.C.
She describes it as "a beautiful coastal town that gives you the real Wild West experience! Hike through trails in the temperate rainforest and take in the views of the wild Pacific coast. So many viewpoints to catch a beautiful ocean sunset surrounded by the forest in the background."
Gabriola Island
Gabriola Island, British Columbia.
Courtesy of @flights.and.outfits
It doesn't get much more magical than a small town on an island, and Gandhi also loves to visit the community of Gabriola Island in B.C.
"A short ferry ride from Nanaimo, this is a peaceful island with nature walks, beaches and sandstone rock formations," she shared.
"You can bike and hike around the island. The Malaspina Galleries are the unique sandstone rock formations that look like a large wave made of stone. They are formed due to the sandstone erosion caused by the ocean water."
Waterton
Waterton Lakes, Alberta.
According to traveller Jaclyn Le Roy at @justxjaclyn, this mountain town in Alberta is among the most beautiful small towns in Canada.
"Banff’s distant cousin, Waterton Lakes National Park, is everything a mountain town should be," she told Narcity.
"I love Waterton for its authenticity and versatility, and every trip I take there is unique. One trip might consist of a boat ride followed by a seven hour hike, but I've also spent another dressed up for high tea at the Prince of Wales Hotel and listening to ghost stories."
Canmore
Road trip to Canmore, Alberta.
Le Roy gave a shoutout to Canmore, Alberta as a beautiful small town to visit in addition to Waterton.
"Waterton Lakes National Park and Canmore are Banff’s two little sisters that are often forgotten about and I love both for their authenticity and small town mountain charm," she explained.
"Canmore is the perfect home base anytime I’m craving a mountain adventure, but Waterton has always been my escape to a place straight out of a movie scene."
Kelowna
Kelowna, British Columbia.
Travel and lifestyle influencer Charlene Fowo shares dreamy photos of her adventures on her Instagram account @kelledstyle. She told Narcity that one of her favourite small towns in Canada is Kelowna, B.C.
"[It's] ideally located along Okanagan Lake. Perfect for boat tours, water sports, and hiking," she said. She also mentioned that it's a "a renowned place for wine tours in Canada with internationally awarded winners vineyards" and that the "vegan food scene is absolutely exquisite."
Elora
Elora, Ontario.
Ontario-based traveller Michelle Alexandra at @tripstouncover knows just where to go in Canada if you're looking for a gorgeous small town. She recommends visiting historic Elora, which is dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village."
"The town centre is incredibly charming and picturesque everywhere you turn in this historic small town," she told Narcity. "You can also immerse yourself in nature at the beautiful quarry, gorge and Grand River."
Bayfield
Bayfield, Ontario.
Another small town Alexandra suggests visiting is the lakeside town of Bayfield, Ontario.
"It's the Ontario version of the Hamptons," she said.
"Turquoise Lake Huron, beaches, sunsets on the water and an adorable downtown with great shops and restaurants."
The town will whisk you back in time with its story-book-like streets and quaint shops. You can also take in the surrounding beauty on one of the many nature trails or the beach boardwalk.
Mont Tremblant
Mont Tremblant, Quebec.
Priyanka Mazumder, a Montreal-based explorer shares vibrant photos of her travels on her Instagram account @chaptersofpri. When it comes to beautiful small towns, she says this Quebec spot is the place to go."I love Mont Tremblant," she told Narcity. "It's a quaint little city with huge mountains as the backdrop and so many beautiful lakes."The village has a European feel and is painted in beautiful colours. Be it summer or winter Mont Tremblant has a lot of exciting things to offer but the city is best during the fall."
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.