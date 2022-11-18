This Ontario Small Town Looks Like A 'Hallmark Christmas Story' & It's Full Of Holiday Magic
The Christmas festivities are happening this weekend!
Quaint streets filled with lights, snow-topped stores, and a glistening ice rink may sound like something that only exists in a Hallmark film, but you can find it all in real-life at this dreamy small town in Ontario.
The charming village of Bayfield transforms into a festive wonderland each holiday season, and it will fill you with cheer. The annual Christmas in Bayfield is returning this year from November 18 to 20, 2022, so get ready for tons of enchantment.
The event, which has been taking place for over 30 years, will kickoff with the tree lighting ceremony in Clan Gregor Square on November 18 at 7 p.m. Santa himself will be there, and you can enjoy carolling and Christmas music alongside the twinkling lights.
Over the course of the weekend, there will be tons of festive activities to take part in. You can shop from the artisan market, snap photos at the snowflake selfie station, see the Santa Claus Parade, ride in a horse-drawn carriage, and more.
The town itself is a magical place to explore, so you'll want to save lots of time for shopping and dining. There are cute restaurants and local shops filled with goodies and stocking-stuffers. You can grab a festive drink from a cafe and imagine you're the star of a Hallmark film as you wander the snowy streets.
The full schedule of events is available on the website, so put on your mittens and get ready to explore this dreamy Christmas town.
Christmas in Bayfield
Price: Free
When: November 18 to 20, 2022
Address: Bayfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkly town is straight out of a Christmas movie, and you can enjoy festive activities and more.
