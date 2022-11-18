Morning Brief: Record-Breaking Drug Bust, Holiday Menu Items & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, November 18.
Off The Top: Someone’s party came to an end yesterday after a record-breaking "single-day day drug seizure" by the Toronto Police Service. Police found the illicit drugs in "stash houses," and they included methamphetamines and cocaine in amounts with a street value estimated to be nearly CA $60 million dollars.
1. Another Day, Another Break Down in CUPE Negotiations
Ontarians are heading into yet another weekend uncertain about whether they will be sending their kids to school Monday morning. Narcity's Stuart McGinn reports that while negotiations have seemingly found a "middle ground" on salary talks are still ongoing regarding the union's other concerns like investment in education services. This current stalemate between the more than 55,000 education workers represented by CUPE and Ford's government continues to draw broad attention to cost-of-living issues in the midst of worsening inflation.
- Twitter Talks: Regardless of the stall in action at the negotiating table, there has been no shortage of activity from both CUPE supporters and the Minister of Education on Twitter. Lecce is even being called out for "spreading false information," including about the number of school days missed by students since 1989. This drew ire from users and CUPE supporters who are asking him to "show the data."
- Worth Mentioning: In light of the ongoing talks, several Ontario school boards have released their plans to shut down in-person learning on Monday should CUPE strike, find the updated list here.
2. Things You Can Only Afford In This Economy During Black Friday
This year, consumers may be feeling a pre-Black Friday panic like never before. Well, Sarah Rohoman has the scoop on some of the best upcoming deals and sales that will have wish list items falling back into the affordable range. Included are items like air fryers, KitchenAid stand mixers, wireless headphones and more.
- My Take: With Canadians trying to pinch and save where possible, and with the looming holiday season threatening even the most budget-conscious, deals seem more important now than ever. Some Canadian favourites, like Indigo, plan on extending savings through to CyberMonday, for those who need an extra couple days to get their lists in order. Guides like Katherine Caspersz's 7 Tips for 'Aritzia' are helpful in navigating and finding the best deals in some of the most unaffordable places.
3. New Job Opening At Quebec ERs: Door Bouncers
With the number of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases pressing the already strained limits of hospitals everywhere, Quebec ERs are taking a new approach to dealing with overcrowded emergency department waiting rooms. According to Quebec's Health Ministry, new "hospital flow teams" have a few key mandates, one of which is to redirect people who no longer need emergency services out of the ER. MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald lays out the details of the new measures and other strategies put in place to help the healthcare system deal with an already surging cold and flu season.
- The More You Know: In addition to new services and measures in the health sector, Quebecois government officials have asked people to once again mask in public places, in an effort to curb respiratory infections from spreading.
☃️ SAY IT AIN'T SNOW
Ontario's forecast has gone full winter this weekend, with upwards of 60 centimetres called for in some regions. As if Ontario driving wasn't already hard enough, this weekend's weather doesn't look like it's helping any. Patrick Gilson breaks down the areas that are facing potential whiteout conditions here.
☕️ BATTLE OF THE HOLIDAY DRINK MENUS
Festive drinks are a key part of the holiday season. But is there a superior holiday drink menu? Tristan Wheeler set out to compare the two holiday drink juggernauts, Starbies and Timmies, he wasn't shy about which gave holiday goers the best value. See his takes here.
🍫 GROCERY STORE GOODIES
This Brit may be one of the only happy people in a grocery store lately. A TikTok has gone viral showing a B.C. local taking her British friend around a Canadian grocery store for the first time, and she was delighted by the snack options. Morgan Leet shares the story here.
🎄HALLMARK CHRISTMAS MOVIE IRL
Hallmark Christmas movies are all about the vibe and this little village makes those dreamy holiday vibes come to life. Madeline Forsyth tells us all about how Bayfield, Ontario, is the place to be this holiday season, during its annual Christmas in Bayfield celebration. See her report on all the Christmas activities, from horse-drawn carriages to artisan markets, here.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Former Red Sox "Big Papi" David Ortiz is hitting 47 and Actress Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry, American Psycho) turns 48. Wow... Owen Wilson turns 54 while everyone’s favourite shame researcher and podcaster, Brené Brown, is 57. Metallica’s lead guitarist Kirk Hammett is 60 and Dynasty’s Linda Evans is celebrating her 80th birthday today.
