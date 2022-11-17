UK TikToker Took Her Friend To A BC Grocery Store & Her Reaction To Canadian Snacks Was LOL
She couldn't believe the prices either!
This British person's reaction to a Canadian grocery store on TikTok is hilarious, showing just how different the Canadian snack options — and prices — are to the U.K.
A TikToker, who moved from the U.K. to B.C., had a friend visit and they hit up a Canadian grocery store together. It was the visitor's first time in a grocery store in the Great White North and her reaction did not disappoint.
@roisinofthenorth posted the video to TikTok, and the wild reaction went viral, gaining over 2 million views.
She started by stocking up on chocolate chips, All Dressed flavoured Ruffle chips and Buffalo Ranch Pringles. She also marvelled at the number of Monster energy drink flavours before checking out the British food section.
While it was exciting seeing some British food in Canada, she lost it over the high prices.
"Sheperd's pie mix is $5," she said while laughing.
What really blew her away was the $1.59 "for a single curly whirly." The prices in other aisles also wowed her, like the $6 toothbrushes.
If you're tired of the rising grocery prices in B.C., looks like moving to the U.K. might be a cheaper option!
People in the comments also agree that the prices are out of control.
"The reaction to the prices is me everyday," one person on TikTok wrote.
@roisinofthenorth also featured her friend in other videos during her visit, showing off her first hockey game and a trip to the Capilano suspension bridge.
It's safe to say this U.K. girl is comedy gold.