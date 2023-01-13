A British TikToker Is Calling Out People In Vancouver For What They Wear & Locals Got Heated
A TikToker that moved from the U.K. to Vancouver is noticing a certain pattern when it comes to what people wear in the city and she isn't too shy to admit that this stereotypical style is rubbing off on her too.
Lauren, @explorecanadawithme on TikTok, shares all of her new experiences of life in Canada on the platform and it turns out, fashion is one of them.
In one of her recent TikTok videos, she shared that she's identified six specific brands that basically everyone in Vancouver owns.
"If you don't own any of these brands then I'm sorry, you're lying, you don't live in Vancouver," Lauren said.
While some might agree, others are getting heated over it in the comment section.
"Lol, you ride with a very specific slice of Vancouver," one person said.
Another person commented, "lived in Vancouver and surrounding area my whole life don't own a single one of these brands all way overpriced!"
Here's which brands the U.K. TikToker thinks every Vancouverite owns.
The North Face
"I think every single person has at least one item of North Face," Lauren said. Even though the brand was founded in San Fransisco, the British TikToker seems to notice a lot of people rocking it in the West Coast Canadian city.
Patagonia
Although the TikToker doesn't actually own anything from Patagonia, she thinks that people in Vancouver love it. It makes sense, giving the outdoorsy West Coast vibe.
Lululemon Athletica
According to Lauren, basically every single person living in Vancouver owns a Lululemon Belt Bag — including herself. When she wore hers to New York, she felt so out of place, she added.
Lululemon was founded in Vancouver and apparently, it has become a local favourite.
Columbia Sportswear
Yet again, this one shows off the hiking attire. "Most of these are outdoors brands are just because Vancouver is outdoorsy," Lauren said.
Aritzia
According to Lauren, Aritzia is a staple among Vancouverites. Although she thinks the clothes are super nice, she also thinks it is "the most overpriced shop."
Artizia was founded in Vancouver — so makes sense why people love it!
Arc'teryx
"I literally have no idea how to pronounce this brand, but it's bloody expensive," Lauren said. "I don't think I need to because I'll never be buying anything from there," she added.
Arc'teryx is yet another Vancouver-born brand, that locals seem to rep.