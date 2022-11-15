A TikToker Was Asked To Tip On Top Of Cover At A BC Bar & People Think It's 'Out Of Hand'
"Why would I want to tip to pay cover?"
This British TikToker had a lot to say after a bar in Vancouver had a tip option for people paying cover. People on TikTok are getting heated about the tip option, and some think that tipping in general is "getting out of hand."
Lauren, @explorecanadawithme, is originally from the U.K. and is currently living in Vancouver — where she shared many of her Canadian experiences.
She said that she understands the country's tipping culture, but this local bar "took it to a whole new level."
Lauren visited a club on Nov 13 and claims that she was offered the option to pay a tip on top of the $15 bar entry fee.
"So many bars you have to pay cover in, which I'm not mad about, but I am mad about the fact that a machine asks if I want to tip," Lauren said in the video.
She added, "why would I want to tip to pay cover?"
"It's a no from me," she added.
After sharing her thoughts with the TikTok world, people in the comments are on her side about the whole thing.
"We need to somehow start reversing this, it's getting way out of hand," said one person.
Another person commented, "agreed!"
"I got asked on a machine when I bought a T-shirt at a concert," they added.
One person went as far as to say that they're completely "done with tips" and have stopped "going to restaurants."
"Tipping has totally gotten out of hand in Canada. It's sad that employees are not paid properly," another wrote.
Narcity has reached out to The Roxy Cabaret for more details and will update this article when we hear back.