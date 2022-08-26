This Vancouver Restaurant Doesn't Let People Tip & Here's Why A Server Chose To Work There
It's "a place of employment that is sustainable for the staff."
This new plant-forward restaurant in Vancouver will not allow you to tip after enjoying a meal and one of its servers is explaining why she prefers this arrangement.
Folke is a no-tipping restaurant in the city that instead pays its employees "a fair salary with full benefits," one of the owners, Pricilla Deo told Narcity.
Jessica, who is a server at the eatery, told us that she enjoys working this no-tipping culture because it takes a lot of the stress that comes along with the tip income off her plate.
"I never have to ask myself 'Will it be busy enough and will I make enough in tips to cover my expenses for the month?' because my bosses ensure that I do. I can therefore provide a more genuine and thoughtful experience for the guests that come into Folke," she said.
Jessica has been in the restaurant industry for over 14 years and she is proud to work in "a place of employment that is sustainable for the staff."
Having a consistent income and benefits "outweigh the potential for more cash tips in my opinion," said Jessica.
If you are planning to check out the new no-tipping restaurant for yourself, they offer some plant-based dishes that definitely appeal to the eye.
The restaurant highlights local farms and has a beverage menu dedicated to serving beer, wine and ciders that are from B.C.
Heavy internet discourse has surrounded the subject of tipping in Canada of late. TikTokers have been comparing Canada's 'confusing' tipping etiquette to a country like England, where "it's very very rare that anybody would go above 10%."
Vancouver's Folke might just be your chance to experience what that feels like.