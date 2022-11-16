This British TikToker Moved To Vancouver & Is So Confused By These Everyday Canadian Words
This British TikToker is having a hard time wrapping her head around some Canadian words, that would be completely normal to locals.
Lauren, @explorecanadawithme, is originally from the U.K. and is currently living in Vancouver, where she shares her experiences of life in Canada — including the words that don't make any sense to her
In a TikTok video, Lauren said there are a few phrases that she still says "the Brit way instead of the Canadian way."
In the video, Lauren shouts outs these Canadian terms that she doesn't get:
Garbage
"First up, we have 'rubbish'," Lauren said.
"I cannot see myself saying the word 'garbage,'" she added.
The Canadian word "garbage" is just something the TikToker could never pick up.
Trash or trashcan
Going hand in hand with the word garbage, is trash. This is another saying that just sounds completely odd to the British TikToker.
"Put your 'rubbish' in the 'bin', not 'trash' or 'trashcan,'" Lauren said.
Band-Aid
Apparently, there is a big difference when it comes to the name of a generic healthcare product that the majority of people carry in their household.
"I still say 'plasters,' I cannot see myself saying 'band-aid,' she said.
"Again, does not flow, doesn't sit right," she added.
Take-out
If you're planning on ordering some food to-go, you probably say you want some take-out.
"I also notice a lot of people in Canada say 'take-out,'" the TikToker said in the video.
"I would say 'takeaway,'" she added.
According to this TikToker, there are more than a few things that people living in Canada over the U.K., say differently.