This British TikToker Keeps Comparing Canada With The UK & She Has Some Very Valid Points
Apparently our crackers are "elite." 😄
If you've ever experienced culture shock while travelling abroad, there are plenty of TikTok videos that share what surprises, confuses and delights newcomers to Canada.
The TikTok account @explorecanadawithme, who describes herself as a Brit in Canada, detailed some of the comparisons between the two countries.
In one video, she describes how much she appreciates our road system.
"One thing I love about Canada — and I think America does this as well — is the fact that the roads are a grid," she said. "So it is super, super easy to know exactly where you are because you are literally on a grid. You cannot go wrong."
"In the U.K., so many twists and turns and so many roundabouts," she explained. "I've seen like zero roundabouts since I've been here, love it."
This one might come as a surprise to some, but apparently, Brits have a different way of signing off on their messages.
"Something I find incredibly weird is that no one gives a kiss after a text in Canada," she said. "Back in the U.K., we'd be like 'hey, how are you? xxx.'"
She shared that you can tell if someone is annoyed with you if they don't give you a certain amount of kisses.
"No one gives a kiss here. It's very blunt."
She also was confused about a language discrepancy.
"So I learned a new Canadian word today which is a toque," she said while totally mispronouncing the word. "And a toque is a beanie. And I don't really get it. I don't know why you call a beanie a toque, but who knows?"
One could ask she calls a toque a beanie!
And lastly, apparently, our crackers are "elite" to the ones found in England.
"These are so, so good," she said while holding a box of Wheat Thins. "They've got the perfect amount of salt, the perfect amount of crunchiness, they are super addictive and why do we not make these in England? We need to ship them over there.
She's not the only person who has experienced some startling things in the country.
A Canadian TikToker who lived abroad for a few years described the things that she found shocking when she came back to Canada and Italian TikToker revealed that she's confused by the water level in our toilets!
