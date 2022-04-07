Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

This British TikToker Keeps Comparing Canada With The UK & She Has Some Very Valid Points

Apparently our crackers are "elite." 😄

Trending Staff Writer
A TikToker. Right: The text "hey how are you? xxx"

A TikToker. Right: The text "hey how are you? xxx"

explorecanadawithme | TikTok

If you've ever experienced culture shock while travelling abroad, there are plenty of TikTok videos that share what surprises, confuses and delights newcomers to Canada.

The TikTok account @explorecanadawithme, who describes herself as a Brit in Canada, detailed some of the comparisons between the two countries.

In one video, she describes how much she appreciates our road system.

"One thing I love about Canada — and I think America does this as well — is the fact that the roads are a grid," she said. "So it is super, super easy to know exactly where you are because you are literally on a grid. You cannot go wrong."

"In the U.K., so many twists and turns and so many roundabouts," she explained. "I've seen like zero roundabouts since I've been here, love it."

@explorecanadawithme

#canada_life🇨🇦 #canada🇨🇦 #canadalife #canadatiktok #move2canada #moving2canada #movetocanada #britsincanada #britsabroad #lifeabroad

This one might come as a surprise to some, but apparently, Brits have a different way of signing off on their messages.

"Something I find incredibly weird is that no one gives a kiss after a text in Canada," she said. "Back in the U.K., we'd be like 'hey, how are you? xxx.'"

She shared that you can tell if someone is annoyed with you if they don't give you a certain amount of kisses.

"No one gives a kiss here. It's very blunt."

@explorecanadawithme

#canadaandbanglad #canada_life🇨🇦 #canadatok #move2canada #moving2canada #canadiancheck #canadianthings #britishthings #vancouver #britishcolumbia

She also was confused about a language discrepancy.

"So I learned a new Canadian word today which is a toque," she said while totally mispronouncing the word. "And a toque is a beanie. And I don't really get it. I don't know why you call a beanie a toque, but who knows?"

One could ask she calls a toque a beanie!

@explorecanadawithme

Feel free to explain 🤷🏼‍♀️ #move2canada #moving2canada #britsincanada #canada_life🇨🇦 #canada🇨🇦 #canadatiktok #canadianthings #moving2canada

And lastly, apparently, our crackers are "elite" to the ones found in England.

"These are so, so good," she said while holding a box of Wheat Thins. "They've got the perfect amount of salt, the perfect amount of crunchiness, they are super addictive and why do we not make these in England? We need to ship them over there.

@explorecanadawithme

Omg excuse the blood shot eye 😂 #canadianfood #canadianthings #canadianstuff #canada_life🇨🇦 #canada🇨🇦 #canadatiktok #lifeincanada #lifeincanada

She's not the only person who has experienced some startling things in the country.

A Canadian TikToker who lived abroad for a few years described the things that she found shocking when she came back to Canada and Italian TikToker revealed that she's confused by the water level in our toilets!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...