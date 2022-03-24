This TikToker Is Roasting The Weird Things Canadians Say & TBH He's Totally Right (VIDEOS)
"Just a little PSA for Canadians." 😂
When you move to another country, you're probably going to experience loads of culture shock. But for this New Zealander, it's the phrases Canadians say that confuse him the most.
Dean Jordan, who goes by the TikTok username @pangoraho69, has posted several videos to the social media platform where he explains what he finds funny or shocking about some of the things he's heard Canadians say.
From "eating sh*t" to "loonies," he does have a point!
In one post he points out a mannerism that some Canucks have when they're out and about.
"Just a little PSA for Canadians," he said. "When you guys say, 'I'm just going to sneak right past you there,' it's not that sneaky."
He then pretends to be at a grocery store while he hides behind a box of cereal.
"Very sneakily... Sneak past you there... In a very stealthy manner," he said, as he attempted to skirt by another person.
"Yeah, no worries," he said, pretending to be the other person in the scenario. "I'll pretend like I enjoyed this interaction."
@pangoraho69
I cant do the accent its too hard #canada #bc #kootenays #nelson #ohcanada #fyp #fypシ #foryou #joke #humor #closeyourrings
In another video, Jordan is confused about one of the unique sayings Canadians use when they take a tumble, particularly in the snow or ice.
"Bro, I just ate shi*t outside," he said in a Canuck accent.
Another version of himself appears to look confused and a bit upset about that statement.
"Why?" he simply said in response.
@pangoraho69
Actual confused me the first time, i know what it means now #canada #ohcanada #sayings #bc #britishcolombia #kootenays #humor #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage
And when someone asked him if he had any spare change, he thought that he was being asked a very inappropriately-worded question.
"Hey bro. Do you have a loonie?" he said in his spot-on Canadian accent.
"Like, in my family?" he responded after thinking for a bit. "Nah. I have depression, though."
@pangoraho69
#canada #canadian #ohcanada #ohya #forsure #buds #loonie #bc #berta #sask #manitoba #ontario
Jordan's not the only one who's been tripped up by some uniquely Canadian things.
An Italian TikToker revealed that she's confused by the water level in our toilets, and a German TikToker thinks that the doors we have with the little push button to lock them are stressful.
Fair enough!