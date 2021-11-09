Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canadian tiktok

An Irish TikToker Is Sharing What Confused Him Most When He Moved To Canada & It's Hilarious

Caesars are pretty wild when you think about it. 😅

An Irish TikToker Is Sharing What Confused Him Most When He Moved To Canada & It's Hilarious
@seanmccann94 | TikTok

It seems like bagged milk always confuses newcomers to Canada and this Irish TikToker has experienced that particular puzzling moment — and many more — during his time in the True North.

Sean McCann (seanmccann94 on TikTok) has posted a number of videos about the perplexing things he's encountered since moving across the world.

While most of these will be familiar to those of us who grew up in Canada, they've apparently thrown him for quite a loop.

Part 1

@seanmccann94

🤯 #Foryou #fypシ #baggedmilk #canada #irishincanada #expat

Dimmer switches and leaving shoes at the door were in his first TikTok about things that confused him most about Canada, as well as bagged milk, which always seems to blow the minds of newcomers.

Part 2

@seanmccann94

[PART 2] I bought the nuggets of course 😉 #foryou #fypシ #ketchupchips #Canada #Nuggets #IrishInCanada #expat

"Boob" lights, expensive chicken nuggets from McDonald's and ketchup chips were also listed as things he didn't quite understand.

He was also bamboozled by the way we say "aluminum!"

Part 3

@seanmccann94

I do love a good BeaverTails tho 🤫 🦫 #foryou #fypシ #Canada #TimHortons #BeaverTails #racoon #ShowMeCanada

In the third installment of his mini TikTok series, McCann says he was perplexed by the fact that there's a Tim Hortons around every corner in Canada, that we drive over three hours easily with no problems, and that, in some places, we lock our garbage bins to keep out trash pandas.

He also mentioned the delicacy that is BeaverTails — yum!

Part 4

@seanmccann94

Part 4 🇨🇦 - That poutine tho 🔥 #fypシ #foryou #canada #irishincanada #poutine #expat #Ontario #Southpark

The fact that there's a Queen Street in a lot of Canadian cities baffled him, which is actually fair enough.

He was also flabbergasted by the terms "loonie" and "toonie," and how poutine can be so damn good.

Part 5

@seanmccann94

Part 5 to celebrate my Permanent Residency 🎉 🇨🇦 #fypシ #foryou #canadagoose #Caesar #irishincanada #Canada

And in part five, to celebrate his permanent residency, he posted about the unique confusion that is a Caesar, which is a delicious mix of alcohol, tomato, and clam juice.

He was also surprised that Toys "R" Us exists in Canada, that geese are evil, and that domestic flights are super expensive. We feel ya, Sean!

From Your Site Articles

Ontario TikToker Made The Teeniest Tim Hortons Products & It's The Cutest Thing Ever

True Canadians will not be able to resist the power of tiny Tims!

reviveminis | TikTok, @reviveminis | Instagram

Tim Hortons is larger-than-life famous in Canada, but one Ontario woman decided to make it tiny.

Briar Nielsen, an Ontario creator specializing in tiny furniture and home accessories, took a stab at making miniature Tim Hortons products and posted her microscopic process on TikTok.

Keep Reading Show less

A Teen Used This Secret TikTok Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her From A Kidnapping

Canadians invented the gesture as a silent signal for help.

Canadian Women's Foundation | YouTube

A clever teenager used a TikTok trend to escape a scary kidnapping situation in the U.S.

The 16-year-old girl was riding in a car with her alleged captor when she managed to flash a hand signal to another driver on the interstate, according to police in Kentucky.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman's 'Millennial Rant' About Work Perks Has Gone Viral On TikTok & It's So Relatable

"Instead of nap pods, please just give us the $12,000."

Millennial Money Witch | TikTok

A woman on TikTok has shot to fame for her no-nonsense response to "what perks millennials want in the workplace."

Jessie DaSilva, a mindset coach and business consultant, was emailed the question by a reporter, and her answer documented on her TikTok page Millennial Money Witch has really struck a chord with people.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Woman Found Newspapers From The 1800s In Her Ceiling & They Were Full Of Drama

From love affairs to the end of smallpox, these papers paint a picture.

Shannon Burns

Have you ever wondered what Toronto newspapers were like back in the 1800s?

Shannon Burns, a host on Virgin Radio, found newspapers dating from 1868 to 1902 filled with Bridgerton-worthy gossip inside the ceiling of her new home.

Keep Reading Show less