A TikTok Shows The 7 Best Places To Go For A Date In Canada & Of Course Dildo Made The List
If you're looking for a new spot to take your special someone out to on a romantic date, there's one TikTok that has got you covered.
Over on the social media platform, Jimmer Lowe (@jimmerplslikeme) — who has over 70,000 followers and regularly posts videos poking fun at all things Canadian — revealed the "seven best places" to go in a date in the country.
First up on Lowe's list is a unique-sounding place in the Prairies.
"Go see the world's biggest beaver in Beaver Lodge, Alberta," he recommended. "It's a giant beaver and it's sitting on a 20-foot-long log."
Next up, he had a great idea for those who are feeling salty over the recent staff changes at CTV.
"Head to Queen West in Toronto and yell at the Bell Media headquarters for firing Lisa LaFlamme," Lowe said. "Nothing brings together people like yelling at big corporations for being idiots."
He also recommended visiting the Big Nickel in Sudbury and checking out the Northern Lights in Emma Lake, Saskatchewan.
"You'll look up into the stars and the lights and both of you will be like 'wow, we're pretty irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, let's make out,'" the TikToker explained.
As well, his next recommendation rings very true.
"Take your crush to that one Tim Hortons that's like 25 minutes away but it's way better than the one that's closer to you," Lowe said.
"I don't know how to explain it but every Tim Hortons close to you sucks and the one that's like 25 minutes just outside of the town is way better."
@jimmerplslikeme
The best 7 places in Canada to go on a date. #fyp #foryou #canada #ontario #tofino #saskatchewan #bignickel #laflamme #beaver #viral #dating #comedy
For those on the west coast, the Tacofino Truck in Tofino is apparently the place to be.
"You'll get to know them in line to get to know them while you dine and it doesn't need to be Tuesday to know that those tacos are fine," Lowe said.
And for the last spot on the list, the words "Dildo, Newfoundland" appeared on screen with Lowe not saying anything else about the phallically named town.
Who knows where romance will bloom! Good luck out there, everyone!
