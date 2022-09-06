A Canadian In Germany Had The Most Embarrassing Visit To The Gynecologist & TikTok Can't Cope
"And that's when I realized [why] my mother in law told me to bring a dress."
Going to the gynecologist is always an interesting experience, and for this Canadian in Germany, it looks like things got a little lost in translation.
Over on TikTok, @cassidymarierobertson got real about her hilariously embarrassing encounter with a doctor while going for her pap smear.
"It came to the time where I needed to go see a gynecologist because I needed to have, you know, my yearly checkup," Cassidy shared.
"So my mother in law, bless her, she makes an appointment for me and she says, 'Did you bring a dress?' and I'm like, 'It's cold, why would I bring a dress?' And she was like, 'You want to borrow a dress?' And I was like, 'Why would I need to borrow a dress?'"
"So that was a mistake," she said of not borrowing a dress. "Let me tell you that."
@cassidymarierobertson
Storytime: Going to the gyno in another country 😅 #storytime #story #doctorvisitgonewrong #gyno #canadianingermany
"So I get to the gynecologist and I walk in the door and I am in a library. Like it's literally a library just with like a chair with stirrups in the middle of the room," she explained.
After giving her medical history, the doctor tells her to go into the closet where she assumes she's going to put on the paper dress that is sometimes provided when you visit a gynecologist in Canada.
"So I go inside and it's just like an H&M fitting room," Cassidy said. "There is no paper dress and really bad backlit mirrors. And that's when I realized [why] my mother in law told me to bring a dress."
She found out she'd have to walk back into the library in just her sweater, "looking like Winnie the Pooh."
But all in all, the exam went well, she was able to put her pants back on, and she thought she was in the clear.
"So I come back out and he's like, looking at me," Cassidy continued. "And I'm like, 'oh, God, what now?'"
She says the doctor mimed that it was time for her breast examination, which he apparently described by slapping his hands over his own chest.
"So then I just like take my sweater off in the middle of this library and I'm just wearing high-waisted jeans," she explained, while hysterically giggling.
"And this doctor, he just started slapping my t*tties around like he was trying to catch a charge."
@cassidymarierobertson
PART 2: Storytime.. Going to the Gyno in another country! 😅 #storytime #story #doctorvisitgonewrong #gyno #canadianingermany #funny
She explained that she was so anxious about the whole situation that she was sweating, which led to another problem.
"If you've never had a breast examination before, they have to check under the armpit," she said, while demonstrating what the doctor did. "And he goes, he just goes 'wet.'"
While it definitely sounds like she had an interesting experience, she did leave this comment on her first video: "PSA: Reminder to get your Pap Smear! It can save lives!"
In conclusion, Cassidy has some advice.
"So um if you're going to the gynecologist in another country, bring a dress."
Next time you'll know, Cassidy!