A Canadian Compared German & English Gynecology Words & The Translations Are Haunting (VIDEO)
"When I think about having to have a baby in Germany..."
After a recent trip to the gynecologist while in Germany landed Canadian TikToker @cassidymarierobertson in some truly awkward circumstances due to the language barrier, she decided to make a follow-up to the whole experience.
"Guys I spoke to my mother-in-law last night about this whole gynecology experience going viral," Cassidy said.
"She has told me some German words that I have to share with you because if my day is gonna be ruined, we all have to be ruined together," she continued.
@cassidymarierobertson
#canadianingermany #storytime #gyno #translate #story #doctorvisitgonewrong
It seems the German language is keen on analogies when it comes to their words for body parts.
"So number one, we have the word 'cervix,'" Cassidy explained. "Beautiful word. We love her. We know her well."
"The German word for 'cervix' is 'muttermund' which directly translates to 'mother's mouth," she said while making an "ew" noise and giggling.
"Next up, we have 'the amniotic sac' which translates in German to 'fruchtblase,' which directly translates to 'the fruit bladder,'" Cassidy continued.
It seems she saved the best word for last as it sent her into hysterical giggles.
"And my favourite, the gorgeous 'placenta' in German is 'mutterkuchen,' which directly translates to 'mother's cake," she explained through laughs.
"When I think about having to have a baby in Germany — I can't, it's chaos," she shared. "Not the mother's cake, not the mother's mouth. Just gonna really be working up an appetite."
In a previous video, she described how not understanding her mother-in-law's advice to wear a dress to her gynecologist appointment resulted in an awkward situation.
When she went to get changed at her appointment, she realized that there was no paper dress that you sometimes get in Canada during this kind of of exam, which resulted in her "looking like Winnie the Pooh."
Despite the whole situation, she does note that it's important to get your pap smear, but if you're doing it in another country, she advises that you "bring a dress."
