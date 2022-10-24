Here’s What Happens When You Get A Pap Test In Canada, According To A Gynecologist (VIDEOS)
And how often you should be going. 👇
Going to see the gynecologist for your checkup and Pap test can be a little intimidating for some so this Canadian doctor on TikTok has laid out exactly what happens to ease your fears.
Dr. Stephanie Liu, who runs the TikTok account @lifeofdrmom, describes herself as a "Doctor, Mom, Wife" who "practices community family medicine with a special interest in pediatrics and women’s health."
She makes videos about pregnancy concerns, common questions you might have about kids' health and other health-related content, such as gynecology, like this helpful video that breaks down exactly what happens when you go for your checkup.
What happens when you get a Pap test?
"What to expect from your Pap test," says the text on the screen as Dr. Liu holds a speculum.
"A Pap test is done to look for changes in the cells of the cervix (lower part of uterus that leads to to vagina)," she explained.
"You will be provided with a drape to cover the lower half of your body," she continued. "You'll lie down on your back with your knees bent and heels rested in supports. Your care provider will gently insert a speculum into the vagina to visualize the cervix and collect sample with a soft brush."
And that's that!
How often should you get a Pap test?
"In most cases, every three years!" Dr. Liu explained, as per Canada's guidelines.

"In Canada, cervical cancer screening with a pap test starts at age 25 for women who have been sexually active and should be done every 3 years until age 69," she wrote in the caption.

The Canadian Task Force states: "Screening every three years offers about 80% to 90% protection against cervical cancer. Screening more frequently (e.g. annually) offers little additional benefit and increases the risk of detecting high-grade abnormalities that will likely regress without any treatment, yet patients will undergo additional follow-up testing and experience greater potential harms."

Some women may benefit from more frequent screening than the average risk population and annual screening is recommended for women who are immunocompromised (ie. HIV), or previous history of cervical or vaginal cancer.
"In most cases, every three years!" Dr. Liu explained, as per Canada's guidelines.
"In Canada, cervical cancer screening with a pap test starts at age 25 for women who have been sexually active and should be done every 3 years until age 69," she wrote in the caption.
That being said, she said that some women "may benefit from more frequent screening."
Also, "if you have had a previously abnormal Pap your frequency of Pap testing may also be more frequent."
What type of underwear should you wear?
And if you're wondering what kind of underwear is the best for your vulva, Dr. Liu recommends cotton.
She says it's "breathable," "wicks away moisture" and, most importantly, is "comfortable."
The more you know!
