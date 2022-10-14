An American TikToker In Alberta Got Quizzed On Canadian Words & Was So Confused (VIDEO)
Language is a weird thing and quite often a word that means one thing in Canada is a completely different thing elsewhere. So a couple of TikTokers decided to compare words in Texas to their Canadian counterparts with some pretty hilarious results.
In a video, user @shelby.bellz who lives in Alberta, grabbed her husband who is originally from Texas to go through a harmless list of words for everyday items so they could compare and it got extremely confusing for everyone involved.
"He's lived in Canada for four years now and there are some words we have just never agreed on," she said.
"He's going to tell me what he would call them and I'm going to tell him he's wrong," Shelby said.
First up was a picture of a shopping cart, which he was quick to say was a "basket" in Texas.
But after a picture of what most Canadians would say was a shopping basket came up, he said they were either called a "crate or a basket" which seems pretty confusing.
Next, there was some confusion over what smarties really are. In Canada, Smarties are known for being chocolate covered in a colour sugar coating. But according to the TikTok, Smarties in the U.S. are more like Rockets.
The video went on to compare everything from sneakers vs. runners to coloured pencils and pencil crayons.
Perhaps the most confusing of all though was when she showed him a photo of Crush Orange which he quickly called coke.
"Anything carbonated is coke," he explained.
"Grape coke, rootbeer coke" he said before they both burst out laughing.
"That's called pop. Coke is literally a brand," Shelby said.
But in the comments, people added to the confusion with their own words for things.
"As an East coaster, we say sneakers," one person said.
Another added: "I just can't accept 'pencil crayons', it’s a coloured pencil! I’m Canadian."
So it looks like the debate will continue for some of these words for now!