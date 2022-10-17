Witches Stormed BC Waters & 'The Coastguard Was Very Confused' But TikTok Loves It (VIDEO)
"This is the best thing I've ever seen."
A Vancouver TikToker said that "the coastguard was very confused" after a ton of witches took to the water on paddle boards — with pointy hats and all.
People on TikTok are living for the annual event, and a few were very confused by it all. The videos of the event are wild, showing a bunch of people dressed in full witch attire gliding through the water on paddle boards.
One TikToker, @benkielesinski , posted a video of the unusual meet-up and said in the comments that it was the second annual one. He also said it was totally free. So, if you're in the mood to pull out your broomstick for a ride next year, you know where to go!
"This is the best event to happen," one TikToker said.
@benkielesinski
These are all the Witches and Wizards that didn’t get into Hogwarts #vancouver #halloween
"This is Paddle-ween," another wrote.
One TikToker brought up a good point, saying "imagine tourists coming through so so confused."
@benkielesinski replied, admitting "Ya we had a lot of stares."
Another TikTok video posted by someone at the event shows the crew of witches making their way past Downtown Vancouver.
After seeing it, some TikTokers are anxiously awaiting when they can join one.
"Darn, that would’ve been so fun," one person commented.
A Facebook event called the "2nd Annual Witchilano Paddle" happened on October 15 at 11 a.m., and the description said that the event is "inspired by Portland, Oregon's Witch Paddle."
The event started at Kitsilano Beach and the group then cackled their way "toward False Creek casting spells along the way."
If you were in Vancouver this weekend and spotted this group, hopefully this provided some clarity!