A TikToker Who Works At The Movies In BC Shares What People Left Behind & He Found A Sex Toy
He has also found a baby while cleaning the theatre!
The behind-the-scenes of movie theatre work is a lot more entertaining than one might think, and this TikTok account proves it.
This TikToker in B.C., named Dylan, is sharing the wildest stories from working at the theatre, including some shocking things people have left behind after the film is done.
While he's cleaning the theatre he's come across everything from babies to sex toys, and people that may or may not be dead. Yes, you read that right.
There are actually so many weird things he has stumbled upon while cleaning, that he wishes he had not, that he's made 16 TikTok's on the subject.
People are here for it too, because they all gain a wild amount of views.
Replying to @Kate Markus #greenscreen Happy unexpected sweet 16 to this series #movie #movietheater #amc #cinema #regal #movies #fyp #foryoupage
Some are way less freaky — like rotten bananas. Others are downright confusing, like movie tickets that are decades old. I mean, we can assume Mean Girls is no longer playing.
#greenscreen Replying to @olindaaaaaaaaaaaa If you’re someone who left one of these behind... why? And how? #movie #movietheater #amc #cinema #regal #movies #fyp #foryoupage
The Minions movie seems to turn people into animals.
Replying to @rouge_boi_72 #greenscreen Minions 2 has honestly been one of the worst movies I’ve ever cleaned up after #movie #movietheater #amc #cinema #regal #movies #fyp #foryoupage
Most of the things Dylan finds are super mysterious. There's no dog, but there is dog poop...? He has some theories about what may have happened though.
Part-time movie theatre attendant and part-time detective!
Reply to @muppetman12302 #greenscreen I really don’t like finding these little presents #movie #movietheater #amc #cinema #regal #movies #fypシ #foryoupage
Apparently, it's not only dogs using the bathroom...
Reply to @alexander.walks06 I gotta say, @aleahahahaha was a trooper #movie #movietheater #amc #cineplex #regal #movies #fyp #foryoupage #horrorstory
Over the course of 16 videos, Dylan talks about finding everything from bongs to "adult toys" that "buzz"... so we can assume that he means sex toys, yeah?
Further confirmation is the hint he left in the comments, about what movie he found it in. "Starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan."
Enough said.
Reply to @jocelynjam63 I’m getting a little concerned at this point! #movie #movietheater #amc #cineplex #regal #movies #horrorstory #retailproblems
On top of the hilarious videos about finding weird stuff while cleaning, Dylan drops some helpful tips for movie-goers, some film reviews, and some fun behind-the-scenes footage.
Reply to @durpadinecommentary Part 2 of a trilogy? #movie #movietheater #amc #cineplex #regal #movietheaters #fyp #workplacefun #foryoupage