This TikToker Was 'Shaken Up' While Paddle Boarding In BC When A Bear Swam By (VIDEO)
"Kinda cool, kinda terrifying."
A person in B.C. was out on a paddle board when a bear casually swam past, a little too close for comfort.
She caught the whole thing on video and posted it to TikTok, later telling Narcity that she was pretty "shaken up" by the incident.
The TikToker Krista Lee was paddle boarding on Hayward Lake in Mission, B.C., when she noticed the large animal close by, enjoying the water as well.
"Earlier, I was like, 'Oh, what if there was a bear and it just came out and started to swim?' Um, that's exactly what's happening right now," Lee said in the video.
Lee told Narcity that she came around the bend of the lake and noticed how close she was to the bear.
@moongirl9661
never seen a bear swim before kinda cool kinda terrifying #bc #bearsighting #bclakes #canadian #bcparks #bear #paddleboard #vancouver
She said that she sensed the bear noticed her as well, so she crossed the lake to put some distance between them. When she was farther away from the bear, she took the video that she later posted on TikTok.
"I was totally alone, no one was around, so I was pretty scared but it was also cool to see," Lee added.
Some people were quick to comment on the video, saying that this is the "power of manifesting."
Other TikTokers have also caught some footage of bears wandering throughout B.C. A person in Whistler, B.C., caught two bears fighting each other on the mountain right under the chairlift.
Back in the spring, another TikToker caught a super cute video of a groggy bear waking up from hibernation at a B.C. ski resort.