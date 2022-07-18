A TikToker Caught 2 Bears Fighting On A BC Mountain & The Video Is Wild
They were fighting below a chairlift! 🐻
Someone riding a chairlift in B.C. captured a video of two massive bears full-on fighting on a mountain and posted the whole thing on TikTok.
The wild TikTok video of the bears wrestling was posted on July 14 and already has over 350,000 views. The TikToker, Chris Sroka, captioned the video: "Mountain bikers need to chill out. There’s no need for violence."
People in the comments were coming through with the jokes.
"They woke up and chose violence," one person commented.
Another person said: "Man was just demonstrating his cartwheels."
Sroka confirmed in the comments that the video was taken in Whistler.
Black bears seem to be everywhere in Whistler right now. Another TikToker recently shared a video of a bear walking right up to someone at a bus stop in the village, and it went viral.
Whistler Blackcomb has acknowledged that there are many bears in the Whistler area this time of year and has reminded people to keep their distance.
"With a population of over 60 black bears, sightings from the Whistler Village Gondola are a common treat," the Whistler website said.
Since seeing a bear in Whistler is pretty common, Tourism Whistler has also shared some tips and tricks on what to do if you happen to encounter one.
"If you happen about a bear on the trail or on the highway we urge you to give them a wide berth, to take a different route, and not to crowd them or overwhelm them by taking photos," Tourism Whistler said in an Instagram post.