These BC Grizzly Bears Finally Woke Up After Their 'Longest' Hibernation Yet & It's So Cute

Look at them play! 🐻

Vancouver Staff Writer
A bear playing in the snow. Right: A bear smiling and walking.​

A bear playing in the snow. Right: A bear smiling and walking.

@grousemountain | Instagram

Two grizzly bears in B.C. just woke up from their winter hibernation and they are ready to take on the world with big smiles on their faces.

Photos of the massive bears were captured — as they came out of their longest-ever hibernation period on the mountain.

The two bears, named Grinder and Coola, live on Grouse Mountain in Vancouver, B.C., — where they are cared for by Grouse Mountain's Refuge for Endangered Wildlife.

These adorable grizzlies have lived on Grouse Mountain ever since they were tiny cubs — over 20 years ago!

After one very long sleep, the bears looked wide-awake and ready to greet the world.

According to the Grouse Mountain website, the bears came out of their rest on April 28, and it was "the bears’ longest since their arrival at Grouse Mountain, surpassing last year’s record by one day."

Grinder was rescued back in 2001 from Invermere, B.C. He was found dehydrated by himself on a logging road when the rescue took him in. Now, he is healthy and enjoys play-fighting with his pen-mate on top of Grouse Mountain.

Coola was also found back in 2001 near Bella Coola, B.C., without a mother.

He was the only one in his litter to survive so the rescue took him in. Fast-forward to today, Coola is super happy in his home and loves to play in the large pond with his bath toys, the website said.

It's so great to see these two bears brought together in their time of need and are now leaving a very happy life on Grouse Mountain.

