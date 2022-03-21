Hundreds Of Adorable Cats & Dogs Rescued From Afghanistan Are Up For Adoption In BC
They're looking for their fur-ever homes! 🐾
Last month, hundreds of rescue animals arrived in Vancouver, B.C. from Afghanistan. Some of these adorable cats and dogs are still available for adoption and are looking for forever homes.
The SPCA International said in a release that last August "when NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan a passionate plea from Kabul Small Animal Rescue founder, Charlotte Maxwell-Jones went viral and triggered a response from multiple organizations, SPCA International included."
Thankfully some of the pups and cats made it safely and are now waiting for people in B.C. to adopt them.
The entire rescue mission was named "Mission Possible" by the rescue programs after "a challenging yet incredible journey," the SPCA International added.
Many animal shelters and foster families are taking care of these animals until they are swooped away by the perfect loving match.
These rescued dogs, named Miss Daisy and Ms. Frosty, are up for adoption through the Thank Dog I Am Out rescue and they seem to be really warming up to life in Canada.
Happy-go-lucky Buster from Afghanistan is currently up for adoption through Pawsitive Animal Rescue in B.C.
So many cute pups are adoptable right now including so many different ages, sizes and breeds — there's truly the perfect companion out there for anyone looking.
Some of the animals have been through a lot, but they are finally ready to be taken care of and find a peaceful loving home.
This blind and deaf good boy is available for adoption through RainCoast Dog Rescue in B.C.
The cats rescued from Afghanistan are just downright adorable. Look at this cute old girl, Peer, who is available for adoption through the Cat's Cradle Animal Rescue.
If you've been looking for the perfect furry BFF these rescues will be great to check out for some amazing rescue options.