things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Find Dog-Friendly Spots In Vancouver With This App & Bring Your Furry BFF Everywhere

This app does all the hard work for you! 🐶

Vancouver Staff Writer
You Can Find Dog-Friendly Spots In Vancouver With This App & Bring Your Furry BFF Everywhere
Ashley Harris | Narcity, PawSwap

The dog-friendly spots in Vancouver are shown on this one app, making it way easier to have lunch with your pup!

The app, called PawSwap, lets you see every place that you can take your beloved dog, so you don't need to leave them behind.

It narrows down everything from restaurants and breweries, to shops and parks that are around the city. You can even find a bunch of events that allow dogs to come! To top it off, the app is totally free.

Prepare to be surprised with just how many local dog-friendly businesses actually exist in Vancouver.

Ashley Harris | Narcity

You don't need to make that annoying call to a restaurant anymore — this app gathers all the dog-friendly information for you.

Bringing your dog everywhere with you automatically makes your Instagram photos so much cuter.

Each dog-friendly location will have its own reviews and ratings from other local dog owners.

PawSwap

Details will also include whether or not water bowls are provided, where on-site the dog can be with you, and if your pup needs to be on a leash.

The app is expanding all the time into different parts of B.C.

If you are planning a trip — to somewhere like Whistler or Tofino — there are lots of recommended dog-friendly businesses popping up in nearby towns and cities. You may even find some places that offer dog treats along the way.

You can also participate in collecting points at each location that you visit with your furry friend. With enough points collected, you can use them for different prizes from local Vancouver businesses.

You can now plan the perfect weekend with your dog!

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

