This BC Woman Was Driving Home When Her Dog's Water Broke & She Had To Help Deliver 9 Puppies
It turned into a seriously chaotic road trip. 🐶
This B.C. woman had a wild experience on her drive home from a vacation when her dog went into labour and she had to help deliver an adorable litter of puppies.
Rachel Brennan told Narcity that she spent this past long weekend camping in Enderby, B.C., when it was time to head back home to Abbotsford along with her pregnant pooch named Reen.
Right in the middle of the road trip she "looked into the back seat and saw that Reen's water had broke and she was contracting," Brennan explained.
Luckily, her family was also driving home from vacation and they were driving on the same road right in front of her.
Both families were able to pull over on the side of the road and Brennan's sister took over her driving duties so she could tend to her dog's labour, right in the back seat of her car.
"We made it to Kamloops and pulled over where we met multiple friends and family, who then also got to witness two more puppies being born," said Brennan.
The family decided to continue their road trip home and monitor the pup's long labour along the way.
"We then got stopped in the Coquihalla construction traffic for over 1.5 hours," Brennan said.
She ended up posting a TikTok of the standstill traffic and her having her puppies.
@rachelbrennan0
@ctvnews helping my dog birth 9 puppies in the back seat is just a different experience for sure😅 #birthingstory #coquihalla #coquihallahighway #coquihallahwy #ctvnews #ctv #newschannel
They had to keep all the car windows rolled down due to the smell, which she said caused many other drivers stuck in the traffic to stare quite a bit.
Mama Reen "ended up birthing 9 puppies in a matter of a 6.5-hour road trip, and one more during the night while we were back home," she said.
It was an extensive day for the entire family but they ended up making it home and all the dogs are now doing really well.
Reen and her puppies.Rachel Brennan
Brennan says that all the puppies will be adoptable when they are old enough.