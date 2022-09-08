NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity

This BC Woman Was Driving Home When Her Dog's Water Broke & She Had To Help Deliver 9 Puppies

It turned into a seriously chaotic road trip. 🐶

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Rachel Brennan and her dog. Right: Puppies.

Rachel Brennan and her dog. Right: Puppies.

@rachelbrennan3 | Instagram, rachelbrennan0 | TikTok

This B.C. woman had a wild experience on her drive home from a vacation when her dog went into labour and she had to help deliver an adorable litter of puppies.

Rachel Brennan told Narcity that she spent this past long weekend camping in Enderby, B.C., when it was time to head back home to Abbotsford along with her pregnant pooch named Reen.

Right in the middle of the road trip she "looked into the back seat and saw that Reen's water had broke and she was contracting," Brennan explained.

Luckily, her family was also driving home from vacation and they were driving on the same road right in front of her.

Both families were able to pull over on the side of the road and Brennan's sister took over her driving duties so she could tend to her dog's labour, right in the back seat of her car.

"We made it to Kamloops and pulled over where we met multiple friends and family, who then also got to witness two more puppies being born," said Brennan.

The family decided to continue their road trip home and monitor the pup's long labour along the way.

"We then got stopped in the Coquihalla construction traffic for over 1.5 hours," Brennan said.

She ended up posting a TikTok of the standstill traffic and her having her puppies.

@rachelbrennan0

@ctvnews helping my dog birth 9 puppies in the back seat is just a different experience for sure😅 #birthingstory #coquihalla #coquihallahighway #coquihallahwy #ctvnews #ctv #newschannel

They had to keep all the car windows rolled down due to the smell, which she said caused many other drivers stuck in the traffic to stare quite a bit.

Mama Reen "ended up birthing 9 puppies in a matter of a 6.5-hour road trip, and one more during the night while we were back home," she said.

It was an extensive day for the entire family but they ended up making it home and all the dogs are now doing really well.

Reen and her puppies.Reen and her puppies.Rachel Brennan

Brennan says that all the puppies will be adoptable when they are old enough.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...