You Can Check Out A Puppy With Your Library Book In Vancouver Next Month & It's So Adorable

Puppy cuddles for the win! 🐾

Vancouver Staff Writer
A puppy on a grassy lawn.

Jordan Couturier | Dreamstime

There is a whole event coming to Vancouver where you can spend time cuddling an adorable puppy and reading some poetry.

The Poetry in Parks initiative will have a two-hour event called The Canine Library, where you can sign up to borrow a pup and read some books on September 17 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The event is being hosted by the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories and St. John Ambulance. It will take place at John Hendry Trout Lake Park in Vancouver.

You and your borrowed pup will get a 15-minute session together, where you can read through a selection of poetry books available at the event.

If you're all about poetry, there will also be a live performance from the Vancouver Public Library's Poet Laureate — Fiona Tinwei Lam.

Anyone can join the event, although children under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult. The event will only be allowing people to register at the park in person.

The puppy lineup "will be announced as soon as they calm down from all of the excitement," according to the event's details.

It'll be a day filled with super cute puppies and fun educational content — all while chilling right in a city park.

Plus, the event will be happening no matter what the weather looks like, so if it's a typical rainy Vancouver day, don't forget to bring your rain boots and an umbrella!

The Canine Library

When: September 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: John Hendry Trout Lake Park, Victoria Drive, Vancouver, B.C.

Website

