NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

This Donkey In BC Is Campaigning For Mayor Because 'Any A** Could Run' & It's Adorable

He certainly has a good amount of support on social media!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Lobo the donkey.

Lobo the donkey.

Lorraine O'Connor

This adorable donkey is holding a campaign to be the mayor of a city in B.C. — and it's a joke the whole is in on.

Lorraine O'Connor from Grand Forks, B.C, who is the owner of Lobo (12) the donkey, told Narcity that she got the idea when she saw a comment made on Facebook that "any a**" could run".

"People are talking about this person and that person, throwing some names around... one of the things said was 'any ass could run' and I thought 'Hey, I have an ass. Maybe he should run,'" she said.

Lobo, the donkey.Lobo, the donkey.Facebook | LOBO FOR MAYOR 2022

With the help of a friend, O'Connor set up Lobo's very own Facebook page, called LOBO FOR MAYOR 2022.

The number of people and other media outlets that have responded to the donkey's campaign has been overwhelmingly enjoyable for O'Connor.

"The page was just bombarded [with comments and likes] and we haven't looked back since then," she added.

Unfortunately, Lobo cannot officially run because he is technically not a human — but the fake campaign "has won the hearts of all of Canada along with their votes," according to O'Connor.

Lobo with his owner.Lobo with his owner.Lorraine O'Connor

The 4,000-strong city, in the Boundary County region of British Columbia, will be holding its mayoral elections this October.

Lobo's campaign highlights the anti-incumbency in Grand Folks against current council leader Brian Taylor. "A horse’s ass has held that position for the last 4 years so why not? Go Lobo," a member of the community remarked on the page.

And despite not being able to challenge the city council directly, Lobo has done wonders to bring attention to the cause he (and his owner) had initially set out to achieve.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...