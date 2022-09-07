This Donkey In BC Is Campaigning For Mayor Because 'Any A** Could Run' & It's Adorable
He certainly has a good amount of support on social media!
This adorable donkey is holding a campaign to be the mayor of a city in B.C. — and it's a joke the whole is in on.
Lorraine O'Connor from Grand Forks, B.C, who is the owner of Lobo (12) the donkey, told Narcity that she got the idea when she saw a comment made on Facebook that "any a**" could run".
"People are talking about this person and that person, throwing some names around... one of the things said was 'any ass could run' and I thought 'Hey, I have an ass. Maybe he should run,'" she said.
Lobo, the donkey.Facebook | LOBO FOR MAYOR 2022
With the help of a friend, O'Connor set up Lobo's very own Facebook page, called LOBO FOR MAYOR 2022.
The number of people and other media outlets that have responded to the donkey's campaign has been overwhelmingly enjoyable for O'Connor.
"The page was just bombarded [with comments and likes] and we haven't looked back since then," she added.
Unfortunately, Lobo cannot officially run because he is technically not a human — but the fake campaign "has won the hearts of all of Canada along with their votes," according to O'Connor.
Lobo with his owner.Lorraine O'Connor
The 4,000-strong city, in the Boundary County region of British Columbia, will be holding its mayoral elections this October.
Lobo's campaign highlights the anti-incumbency in Grand Folks against current council leader Brian Taylor. "A horse’s ass has held that position for the last 4 years so why not? Go Lobo," a member of the community remarked on the page.
And despite not being able to challenge the city council directly, Lobo has done wonders to bring attention to the cause he (and his owner) had initially set out to achieve.