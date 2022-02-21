Jonathan Scott Wants To Take Zooey Deschanel To These Places In Vancouver & It's Super Cute
He wants to show her where his dad proposed to his mom! 🥺
The level of cuteness between Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott just got even better. The Property Brothers star is super excited to bring his girlfriend to all of his favourite spots in his hometown of Vancouver, B.C. very soon.
In case you've been living under a rock, Zooey Deschanel is the hilarious actress that we all know and love from New Girl, as well as a ton of movies and performances including 500 Days of Summer.
Jonathan Scott is one half of the iconic Property Brothers duo, alongside brother Drew, who are known for their HGTV show and — in general — for being real estate and house-flipping experts. They have multiple other shows too — and overall are Canadian icons.
Together, Jonathan and Zooey make a downright adorable couple.
Narcity spoke to the Scott brothers and it was clear that they missed their beloved hometown.
Not only did they partner with Properly — a real estate brokerage that just expanded to Vancouver — but they want to visit home soon.
The brothers are based out of Los Angeles, and Jonathan said that when they had a little rain the other day it was like "a little taste of the West Coast."
Both agreed that they miss Vancouver all of the time.
"Zooey and I were just talking about doing a trip out there so that I can show her where we grow up and all of our memories and everything," Jonathan added.
He said that Deschanel's sister was actually just filming a movie in Vancouver just minutes from their old high school.
Drew said he loves the "lush green feel" of their home and looks for it all of the time out in L.A., as a way to take him back. He also said that their investment in Properly, in a way, brings him back to Vancouver.
When asked where he wants to take Deschanel first, Jonathan said that he can't wait for the trip, but she's not entirely new to the city.
"Zooey has actually filmed several movies in Vancouver and loves the city," he said.
There are a few spots though that he is going to make sure that she sees — and some of the reasons are so cute.
Stanley Park
Scott said that he wants to take his girlfriend to Stanley Park and show her the tree by the Tea House where his dad proposed to his mom.
How romantic is that?!
Maple Ridge
The Scott bros actually grew up in the Greater Vancouver area, in Maple Ridge specifically.
"I would also like to take her out to Maple Ridge so she can see where I grew up and visit my high school with me. I also want to visit with family and friends," Scott said.
The Grouse Grind
"There’s a good chance she may challenge me to race Grouse Grind…she’ll definitely win," said the reality TV personality.
It seems like he doesn't really want to take her here, but might have to!
Granville Island
He also said that he wanted to take her on a boat ride out of Granville Island, which is a must-visit destination in the city.
Getting a boat to go and explore sounds like the perfect date.