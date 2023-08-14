Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Are Engaged & The Ring Is Absolutely Stunning (PHOTO)
The couple met four years ago during an episode of "Carpool Karaoke."
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged.
The New Girl actress and the Canadian Property Brothers host shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
"Forever starts now!!!" they captioned the post alongside a photo of the couple and Deschanel showing off her stunning pink and purple engagement ring.
People reports Scott proposed to Deschanel on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland. Deschanel's two children, daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, were also part of the special proposal.
The couple has been together for four years after meeting during an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, during which Scott's twin brother Drew Scott and Deschanel's sister Emily Deschanel were also a part of.
On August 4, Deschanel posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram to mark the anniversary.
"4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful!" she wrote in her post.
In a super sweet response, Scott wrote back, "You make me immensely happy. Every second of every day. I love the heck out of you."
The couple's friends and fans are clearly overjoyed by the news and have been sharing messages on the engagement post.
"I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful," Deschanel's New Girl co-star Hannah Simone wrote.
Actress Mindy Kaling also shared a message with the couple writing, "Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!!"
The couple has been super lovey-dovey since they started dating in 2019 and have shared lots of special moments online, including fun date nights and going to big Hollywood events.
In 2022, Narcity spoke with Jonathan Scott and asked where he'd take Deschanel for on a date in his hometown of Vancouver.
"Zooey and I were just talking about doing a trip out there so that I can show her where we grow up and all of our memories and everything," Scott said at the time.
Looks like it finally happened in July and the Property Brothers host shared a cute video of the couple on the water.
The couple also bought their dream home in 2020 and shared a look inside in 2022 once the renovations were all done.
"I don't know what I'm more thankful for…finally being in our dream home…or sharing it with the love of my life," Scott wrote in one of his posts. The pair also did a Q&A about the house which they named the "Park House."
Prior to finding each other, Deschanel was married to Jacob Pechenik for four years, who she has two children with. They announced their split in 2019, People reports.
It looks like Scott and Pechenik have a good relationship and Deschanel has shared photos of the three of them spending time together with hers and Pechenik's kids.
The (500) Days of Summer actress was also married to Death Cab for Cutie musician Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.
Scott has also been married before. He married a flight coordinator Kelsy Ully in 2007, but they ended their relationship in 2010, as per a report by People. The TV host was then in a relationship with a producer at his and his brother's production company, Jacinta Kuznetsov until 2018.