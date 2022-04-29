Zooey Deschanel Gave Jonathan Scott A Cute Birthday Shout Out & His Response Was Everything
Could they be any more adorable?! 🥺
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott just managed to get even cuter — with an adorable birthday shout-out.
The New Girl star, and overall hilarious actress Deschanel, made a post celebrating her boyfriend's special day.
Deschanel took her relationship public with the Property Brothers star back in 2019, and they have been going strong ever since. The adorable couple never seem camera shy when it comes to showing off their love for one another.
April 28 was Scott's birthday, and Deschanel made sure everyone knew just how special he is to her.
Her Instagram caption said: "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and kind man who lets me wear his jacket when I’m cold, helps me carry the train of my dress all night and never complains. I’m excited to wake up every day just to see him. So happy to celebrate @jonathanscott today (and every day)."
Scott responded to her heartfelt message on Twitter, with the caption: "I'm pretty sure a few years ago I blew out my birthday cake candles and made a wish that brought you into my life."
I\u2019m pretty sure a few years ago I blew out my birthday cake candles and made a wish that brought you into my life https://twitter.com/zooeydeschanel/status/1519755690897592321\u00a0\u2026— Jonathan Silver Scott (@Jonathan Silver Scott) 1651174053
Birthday wishes are supposed to be secrets... but who isn't dying to know exactly what this one was?!
Scott told Narcity in an interview that the couple has been talking about doing a trip to his hometown of Vancouver, B.C. — so that he can show Zooey where he grew up, with his twin brother Drew.
One of the spots he wants to take her to is Stanley Park, to show her the tree where his dad proposed to his mom.
Is that a hint?