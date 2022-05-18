NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Celebrities Who You Had No Idea Went To School In BC

Some of these might surprise you!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Seth Rogen laying on wood. Right: Michael Bublé.

@sethrogen | Instagram, @michaelbuble | Instagram

B.C. is a hub for talented celebrities — after all, it is Ryan Reynolds's home province. There are a few other big names that went to school in B.C. too, and some might surprise you.

From actors to big-time politicians, the province has been home to a ton of famous students. Who knows, maybe one of the celebrities even attended your school!

Justin Trudeau

Although Trudeau is not from Vancouver, he ended up attending university in B.C.

He got his Bachelor of Education degree from the University of British Columbia. It looks like his education paid off, given his position!

Ryan Reynolds

It's no secret that Ryan Reynolds grew up in Vancouver, B.C., and he attended school at Kitsilano Secondary School — graduating in 1994.

Although he is not currently living in Vancouver, he is a proud Vancouverite and makes sure to bring his famous films to the Hollywood of the North. He also recently filmed The Adam Projectthroughout his hometown in Vancouver.

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen was born and raised in Vancouver, and attended Point Grey Secondary School — but did not graduate. According to IMDb, Rogen dropped out of his high school and moved to Los Angeles.

The Property Brothers

The Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott grew up near Vancouver, in Maple Ridge, B.C.

They both attended high school at Thomas Haney Secondary School before their names became as famous as they are today. Now, the twins call L.A. home.

Finn Wolfhard

The Stranger Things actor, Finn Wolfhard, is from Vancouver, B.C., and he attended high school there too, at Saint Patrick Regional Secondary School.

"It was the best school experience anyone could ask for," Wolfhard said in a Facebook post from the school.

Fast forward to now, he is only 20 years old and has already become a big-time actor through the iconic Netflix series and the newest Ghostbusters movie

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé grew up near Vancouver in Burnaby B.C. He attended high school at Ecole Cariboo Hill Secondary School, in Burnaby and later become known around the world for his beautiful voice.

