6 Places In BC That Celebs Are Completely In Love With & One Has Ryan Reynolds' Heart
A-listers have a thing for the West Coast!
Though they may come to Hollywood North on business, visiting A-listers know how to make the most of what beautiful B.C. has on offer.
From Vancouver's own Ryan Reynolds to Sir Elton John, stars from across the entertainment industry love Canada's west coast for its killer culinary scene, ocean views and vibrant culture.
Why not follow the footsteps of these tastemakers and experience the province in style? Here are just a few celebrity-approved spots to hit up in B.C.
Honey's Doughnuts in Deep Cove
Kate Winslet and John Cena aren't names likely to appear in the same sentence, but here we are. Both of these celebs have been to this locally revered donut shop, and you should go too.
Honey's Doughnuts is located in the stunning waterfront village of Deep Cove, serving up fried goodies best enjoyed on the gorgeous North Vancouver shores.
Rosewood Hotel Georgia
Legends of Old Hollywood poured into the lobby of Rosewood Hotel Georgia like champagne in a crystal glass.
Whether you're the rugged John-Wayne type or glamorous like Katharine Hepburn, you'll be walking in the footsteps of the greats at this downtown Vancouver gem. Come for the craft cocktails, stay for the roaring '20s aesthetics.
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
In the summer of 2022, Elton John and his husband David Furnish spent three weeks at the luxurious Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, an off-grid retreat where celebs can slip into anonymity.
Prices here start at $2,900 per night per person, so you can do the math on how much the couple spent on their stay here. But who can blame them? The all-inclusive resort — with its horse-drawn wagon shuttle and riverside location — is truly enchanting.
Finch's Tea House
Celebrities: they're just like us! Even the Hollywood elite can't say no to a fresh baguette sandwich.
A cozy spot in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Finch's has hosted the likes of both Cristina Ricci (aka Wednesday Adams aka Misty Quigley) and Cole Sprouse (aka Jughead aka Master of Casually Smoking a Cigarette).
The Grouse Grind
American talk-show host Kelly Ripa is kind of Vancouver's number-one fan — she's even said she wants to be buried in the Vancouver airport, so you know the love is real.
If you're down for a challenging hike in B.C., Ripa recommends the Grouse Grind. Fair warning: it apparently left her in all kinds of pain. Prepare for an intense workout.
Minerva's Pizza & Steak House
This Kerrisdale eatery has been praised by Ryan Reynolds as his favourite restaurant in the world.
"It's incredible," Canada's unofficial prince told Netflix in an interview. Such an endorsement should be taken very seriously, so next time a pizza craving hits, consider grabbing a slice at the family-owned restaurant.