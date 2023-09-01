13 Big-Name Celebrities Will Be In BC This September From Beyoncé To Ed Sheeran
These celebs will be performing in Vancouver and Victoria.
Celebrities are known to love spending time in B.C., whether it's them coming home for a visit or others checking out Vancouver's food scene and raving about it.
With a lot of concerts coming to the province this month, you could very well spot a bunch of big-name stars roaming around the big cities before or after their shows.
From Beyoncé to Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, many musicians are heading to Vancouver to perform their greatest hits.
All the action isn't just slated for Vancouver though — the Rifflandia music festival in Victoria will also bring a number of artists to Vancouver Island from Paris Hilton to Diplo.
So whether you plan to go to a show or not, here are 13 stars you may see in B.C. in September and where you might bump into them.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé is coming to Vancouver for her Renaissance World Touron September 11 at BC Place.
Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting in the $230 range so if you've been wanting to see the "Single Ladies" singer perform her biggest hits you still have a chance!
Beyoncé hasn't performed in B.C. since October 2018 when she and her husband Jay-Z came to the city for their On The Run II tour. While Jay-Z isn't performing alongside his wife this time around, he was spotted dancing during her Toronto performance so he could very well come to her Vancouver show as well!
"Queen B" will then head back to the U.S. before wrapping up her tour on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran will be in Vancouver on September 1 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and on September 2 he'll be at BC Place.
The "Shape of You" singer is currently on his Mathematics tour, which included a stop in Toronto in June. During one of his Toronto shows, Sheeran had Canadian singer Shawn Mendes join him on stage so let's hope he has another surprise planned for his west coast shows!
On August 24, Sheeran also announced he has a new album "Autumn Variations" coming out on September 29. The musician says it will include 14 songs that he created about 14 friends based on the season of fall. The album is available for pre-order.
Coldplay
Coldplay will be in Vancouver for two nights at BC Place on September 22 and 23 for the band's Music of the Spheres world tour.
The B.C. stop is the only Canadian stop for the band so if you're hoping to grab tickets, do so before they sell out.
Following their two nights in Vancouver, Coldplay will be heading to the U.S. with shows up until mid-November. Then the group is off to Europe, where it looks like every show is sold out, according to an Instagram post on the band's account.
50 Cent
Rapper 50 Cent is bringing his tour 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour to Vancouver's Rogers Arena on September 8.
The musician will be performing alongside Busta Rhymes, Jeremih and Pressa.
According to Billboard, the global tour is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent's 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The tour will include a set list of the artist's greatest hits that he hasn't performed live in decades.
Following his Vancouver stop, 50 Cent will be heading to other Canadian cities, including Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie is bringing his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire to Vancouver in September.
Unlike the hit song, the musicians will not be performing on the 21st night of September, but the following night (September 22) instead.
The musicians will be performing at Rogers Arena and it looks like there are still plenty of tickets left so make sure to grab some if you're hoping to see the group perform live. Tickets start as low as $41 on Ticketmaster.
The Chicks & Maren Morris
The country music band The Chicks, previously known as The Dixie Chicks, will be performing at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on September 5.
The B.C. city isn't the only Canadian stop on the band's agenda. After the Vancouver show, The Chicks will be heading to Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, London and then finally Toronto on September 18.
Country singer Maren Morris, who recently performed with Taylor Swift, is also travelling with the band and will be performing as their opening act on the tour.
Bryan Adams
Singer Bryan Adams has several B.C. stops in September for his So Happy It Hurts tour.
The musician will kick things off at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on September 9. He'll then head to Penticton on September 11, Kamloops on September 12 and Prince George on September 13.
Following his B.C. shows, the Canadian singer will be heading to Alberta.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton will be in Victoria, BC this month for the Rifflandia music festival which takes place over two weekends in September (September 7-9 and September 15-17). Hilton will be performing on September 8.
According to the festival's website, Hilton's debut album Paris was released in 2006, which featured the catchy song "Stars Are Blind." She released a new song called "Hot One" in June.
The reality TV star has had a big year in 2023 with the birth of her first child in January via surrogate and the release of her book Paris: The Memoirin March.
This won't be Hilton's first time DJ-ing at a music festival this summer. She also performed at the world's largest dance music festival in Belgium, called Tommorrowland, in August.
Diplo
American DJ Diplo will be one of the artists headlining the Rifflandia music festival in Victoria, BC.
The 10-time Grammy-nominated artist, who has worked with big-name celebs like Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Madonna, will be performing on September 16.
In August, Diplo announced he is preparing for a show with a number of other musicians in Antarctica later this year.
Salt-N-Pepa
Victoria will experience a throwback to the late 80s and early 90s with hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa coming to the B.C. city in September.
The duo became extremely well known after the release of their song "Push It" in 1986 so hopefully, the track will be on their set list when they perform at the Rifflandia music festival in B.C.'s capital on September 16.
Iggy Pop
Punk icon Iggy Pop is headlining the Rifflandia music festival in Victoria and will be performing on September 15.
The musician, who was once the vocalist for the late '60s/early 70s punk band The Stooges, joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for some shows on the band's world tour in 2023.
Tickets for Rifflandia are still available and the pricing will depend on the package you choose.
Stephen Marley
Stephen Marley, who is the son of the late Bob Marley, will be another artist performing at Victoria's Rifflandia music festival on September 17.
He may be the King of Reggae's son, but Stephen has collaborated with a number of big-name musicians over the years, including Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes and Steven Tyler, as per The U.S. Sun.
Aside from his stop at the B.C. music festival, Marley is also kicking off his North American tour in Illinois on September 9.