Jay-Z Was Spotted Dancing At Beyoncé's Toronto Concert & One Fan Got Super Lucky (VIDEO)
"Y’all I have never seen Jay dance before."
Beyoncé treated Toronto to not one, but two nights of her Renaissance tour this weekend and it all seemed pretty epic.
On July 8 and 9, members of the BeyHive flocked to the Rogers Centre where Queen B performed a stunning two-and-a-half-hour set.
In one video posted to Instagram, Jay-Z and his mom Gloria Carter can be seen dancing during her Toronto performance.
It appears the two are doing the iconic "Electric Slide" moves before Jay-Z realizes he's being filmed.
"Y’all I have never seen Jay dance before," said one person in the comments.
"I just love that Jay has been on this whole tour run," wrote another.
As if the concert wasn't memorable enough, one fan was lucky enough to be blessed with an item from Bey herself.
In a video posted on Twitter, the singer can be seen tossing her folding fan into the crowd, which was caught by a fan who looked absolutely shocked at their luck.
After the show, fans were spotted singing "Halo" outside of the Rogers Centre under the glow of the CN Tower, which does indeed kind of look like a halo.
In terms of other famous faces, Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was spotted rocking a very sparkly 'fit paired with black cowboy boots and an iridescent cowboy hat at the show.
"Welcome to the renaissance," she captioned her post, which shows her hanging with friends and snippets of the concert.
As well, fans of Love Is Blind may have spotted Season 4 members Brett and Tiffany, as the pair posted snaps of themselves and the show on their Insta stories.
"SHE OUT HERE FLOATING ON A SILVER HORSE. BOSS!" wrote Brett.
Brett's Instagam story of the Beyonce concert. @the.brettbrown
If you weren't able to catch the Toronto show, your next chance to see Beyoncé in Canada will be on September 11 when she performs in Vancouver.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.