A Canadian Actress Went Into Labour At Beyoncé's Concert & Says Bey 'Induced Her Baby' (VIDEO)
"A Virgo called forth another Virgo!"
The timing of your baby's birth can come at the most unexpected moment, including when you're having the time of your life at a Beyoncé concert.
That's what happened to a Canadian actress who went to Queen Bey's birthday concert on September 4 and started having contractions during the mute challenge.
Sarah Francis Jones, who played Janetta in the 2007 film Hairspray and Letitia in the 2003 film Honey, posted Instagram videos of the moment she started going into labour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
"We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show," she captioned one post.
The video shows Jones dancing beside her partner Marcel Spears at the show before it switches over to a shot of her giving birth.
In another video, Jones is eating what looks like a mini doughnut or doughnut hole (we call them Timbits in Canada) while she's watching Beyoncé perform.
"How it started," the text says on the screen along with "Beyoncé induced my baby."
It then quickly fast forwards to Jones sitting down and breathing in and out as she appears to be in labour.
The video ends with a shot of Jones giving birth and the new parents holding their baby girl.
In a third video, Jones reveals that the contractions started during Beyoncé's mute challenge.
In an interview with KTLA5, Jones says the baby caught her and Spears by surprise because her due date wasn't for another few days.
"I said 'Something’s happening,'" she told the outlet. "Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like ‘OK, I need to sit down for a second."
The Canadian added that she decided to record what was going on otherwise nobody would believe her.
"It’s just one of those things that it’s so convenient you’re like 'Nah that’s not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through," she told KTLA5.
It's a good thing she captured the experience on video because people absolutely love the story and are having so much fun in the comments.
"LMAO a Virgo called forth another Virgo! I love it!" one person wrote while another commented, "Fetus said BeYoNcE?!?! I’m coming world!!!!"
Another person wrote the baby clearly wanted to see Beyoncé too.
"Uh uhhhhh not without me you seeing Bey," they said.
Others stated the baby wanted the same birthday as Queen Bey.
"Not the baby said it needs to be my bday too," one comment reads.
Some people also started suggesting baby names inspired by the "Crazy In Love" singer.
"Pleeeeeeeeease tell me you named that baby Renaissance Giselle Mute Spears!!" one person shared.
A lot of people also congratulated the new parents, including singer Demi Lovato.
"CONGRATS SARAH!!! I love you so much!!!" Lovato wrote.
Jones revealed in her interview with KTLA5 that the baby girl missed Beyoncé's birthday by a day and was born on September 5.
As for the name, the happy parents named their little girl Nola, which was inspired by her dad's hometown.
Don't worry though because they said they are still trying to figure out a middle name for their daughter and a Beyonce-like name is not off the table!
Narcity reached out to Jones for a comment, but we did not hear back by the time the story was published.
Beyoncé will be in Canada next week. The singer will perform at BC Place in Vancouver on September 11. Hopefully, something equally as exciting and unexpected happens at the Canadian show!