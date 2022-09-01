Beyonce's Net Worth Still Trails Jay-Z's & Here's How Far She Is From Billionaire Status
Queen Bey is well on her way 👑
She's Queen Bey. He's J-Hova. Together, Beyonce and Jay-Z are the hip-hop/pop dream team, and you just know their net worths must be huge.
But how huge, exactly?
Beyoncé has built a small empire for herself over the years, between her music, live shows, movies, ads and clothing lines. The woman is unstoppable and her brand is basically lined with gold, but she still trails behind husband Jay-Z in terms of her actual net worth.
Beyonce’s 2022 net worth sits at about $500 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth, which adds up everything from music sales to real estate to endorsement deals. That’s even more impressive when you consider that she only cracked the $50-million mark in 2008, and is now halfway to becoming a billionaire.
Not too bad for a woman in her early 40s!
Sure, her hubby Jay-Z is far ahead with a whopping $1.3 billion net worth. But the two combined are an absolute force, and they’ve made it work despite some tough times over the years.
The two of them average about $100 million in combined earnings each year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site estimates that Bey grosses about $2 million on average per concert, while hubby Jay Z earns a little less at $1.5 million. However, he's got plenty of other side hustles, such as producing music, that help boost his overall numbers.
Of course, there's been trouble in paradise over the last two decades, and you might wonder how reports of Jay-Z's infidelities affected their empire in 2014.
While their marriage might've had 99 problems at the time, money wasn't one of them. Their combined net worth actually passed the billion-dollar mark in summer 2014, and they did eventually sort their marital issues out. Those rough times also inspired Beyonce's hit Lemonade album a few years later.
Suffice it to say that while Jay-Z was deeply sorry for his wrongdoings (and has since been warned to never do it again), his actions simply didn't break the bank.
A huge contributor to their wealth, of course, is their music.
Bey broke 60 million album sales with Destiny's Child and has since enjoyed over four times that success in her solo career with multiple studio, live, compilation, EP, soundtrack, and single albums — putting her up there as an all-time best-selling music artist. This alone netted out to about $13 million in album sales as of 2019, and her newest album Renaissance is poised to add to that after debuting at the top of the charts in August 2022.
As for Jay, his discography is worth nearly $100 million. That's partly due to the fact his rights and ownership entitle him to coin any and every time his music is licensed to film, TV, or other artists' use, which is banking him a pretty $5 million every year.
Now that’s a power couple!