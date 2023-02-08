Beyonce Fans In Toronto Are Spending Hours Securing Their Tickets & Some Spent Over $2K
This will be Queen B's first solo concert since 2016
Beyonce is back, and the excitement for her Renaissance World Tour is palpable. With her first North American show at Toronto's Rogers Centre on July 8 and 9, fans are eager to get their hands on tickets.
Unfortunately, booking tickets for Queen B's highly-anticipated tour is a bit intense and an expensive uphill battle, especially if you go by fans' experiences on social media.
As soon as tickets went on sale, fans were met with incredibly long waiting times.
Teepatz on Tiktok chronicles his experience trying to score a ticket for July 9 from a video posted earlier this week.
It shows how he and another fan went from being 2000 plus in a queue to 852 to 488 to 149 to 55 to eventually being able to buy tickets.
"Oh my god, here we go," Teepatz said as they anxiously try to buy their seats and were seen shrilling after they completed their mission.
Some lucky fans had no trouble at all!
\u201cBITCHH I'M SEEING BEYONCE\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\udc95 9yr old me is freaking the fuck out!!! \n\nNo Queue, it took me straight to the seats. Toronto July 8th\n$320CAD, affordable af for Section 120\n#BeyonceRenaissanceTour \n#RenaissanceWorldTour\u201d— SCORPIOs GROOVE | minister of enjoyment (@SCORPIOs GROOVE | minister of enjoyment) 1675796918
A fan on Twitter says she found herself "straight to the cue" and bought "affordable" tickets for $350.
A Reddit Post argues that prices for tickets have skyrocketed, adding a screenshot comparing similar seats for a Beyonce concert in Toronto from 2014 to ones being sold in 2023.
According to the screenshot, ticket prices for the same section have risen from $347 for two to over $1000 for one.
Someone commented on the post about how they'd rather spend that kind of money for a vacation in the Dominicans.
Another person joked about how the steep prices for tickets could take a traveller to Cuba twice from Canada.
This is Beyonce's first solo concert since 2016. She announced the news last week with an image on Instagram where she's riding a bejewelled horse.
The Queen B's only making one more pit stop in Canada, and it's in Vancouver on September 11th.