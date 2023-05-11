Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Kicked Off In Sweden & The First Videos Promise An Iconic Show
Can Beyonce outdo Taylor Swift in 2023?
Beyoncé is officially back on stage and the Bey Hive is buzzing from her opening night performance that kicked off the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden. There's only one word for it: Iconic!
Aside from Queen B giving a highlight reel for what fans can expect, audience members swarmed TikTok telling people the do's and don'ts, the set list and their favorite parts of the show.
Some people feel she outdid herself so much, they question if it's a farewell tour.
The singer performs all of her greatest hits aside from the new album and people are uploading her set list for the concert advising followers to be prepared for the countless surprises she has in store, including mashing up her own songs.
However, you know when you're going to a Beyoncé concert, you're going to get more than just impeccable vocals. Her show-stopping performances include glitzy outfit changes and suspended sequences.
She has a horse she sits on atop a lifted platform that flies over the audience to replicate her album cover, as well as other platforms that ascend the stage.
That's not the only elevated prop used on stage. She also sits on a disco ball attached to a pole and a large hydraulic set piece that looks like a satellite in space.
She takes her audience on an incredible journey with a light show and even sparklers that shoot up from the stage.
It wouldn't be a Beyoncé tour without exciting dance numbers, transitions and props, as well as paying homage to her loyal fan group.
The musician has a whole section where she dresses up like a Bee with her backup dancers to honor the people that call themselves part of the "Bey hive."
If you don't have tickets and these videos are giving you the itch to jump into one of the stadium seats, many people are finding ways to get a good deal on Ticketmaster.
While many fans were buying these coveted tickets for thousands of dollars, the prices have subsided and seats have been available for purchase now that the singer's tour is in full swing.
One woman in L.A. found open seats for under $150. She said they are in the nosebleeds, but who would want to miss a jaw-dropping tour like Beyoncés? The answer is, most likely, nobody!
In fact, she's so talented, she's her own opening act. The worldwide tour runs through the summer until the beginning of fall, ending in New Orleans on September 27 at Ceasars Superdome.