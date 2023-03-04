toronto concerts

6 Toronto Concerts You Won't Want To Miss In 2023 & That Includes The Queen B Herself

Did someone say Ed Sheeran?

Associate Editor, Toronto
Beyonce starting at a mirror. Right: Ed Sheeran performing in Prague.

Get your calendars ready because there are going to be so many epic Toronto concerts in 2023 — you might as well start fangirling now.

From Beyoncé's highly-anticipated world tour to Ed Sheeran's return to Toronto after five long years, these concerts are set to be the highlight of the summer.

So if your goals in life include watching Queen B slay onstage or having Ed Sheeran's voice warm your soul, you may want to get booking your tickets ASAP.

Without further ado, here are some of the biggest concerts in Toronto that are sure to get your heart racing:

Beyonce: Renaissance World Tour

Dates: July 8 and July 9 at 7 p.m

Location: Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: This is Beyonce's first solo concert since 2016. She announced the news in February with an image on Instagram where she's riding a bejewelled horse. Fans can expect to hear Beyonce's latest hit singles, like "Cuff It" and "Energy," from her July album, Renaissance.

Get Tickets Here

Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour

Dates: June 17 and 18 at 6 p.m.

Location: Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: Ed Sheeran is currently on his fourth concert tour, called the +–=÷× Tour (pronounced the Mathematics Tour). He'll be performing a whopping 89 shows across three different legs of the tour. He'll be performing in Toronto with special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn.

Get Tickets Here

Arctic Monkeys North American Tour 2023

Dates: Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

Location: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: Last October, the British rockers released their seventh studio album, called The Car. And guess what? They're now taking their show on the road this summer! While they won't be hitting Canada until August, it's the perfect time to catch their late summer concert.

Get Tickets Here

DVSN: Working On My Karma Tour

Dates: April 6 and 7 at 7 p.m

Location: History, 1663 Queen St E, Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: Toronto's very own R&B duo Dvsn is about to wrap up their 2023 tour. It's called the Working On My Karma Tour, named after their latest album. The tour started on January 22 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and will end on April 6 in their hometown of Toronto.

Get Tickets Here

Sam Smith: Gloria The Tour

Dates: August 11 at 8 p.m

Location: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: Sam Smith, the four-time Grammy winner, is going on tour! They'll be heading out on the North American leg of their Gloria The Tour starting in late July. This tour is to support their upcoming album Gloria, which is set to be released on January 27th.

Get Tickets Here

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Throne

Dates: June 23, June 24 and October 22 at 7:30 p.m

Location: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON and Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: The queen of country-pop is back! Shania Twain released her first new album in five years in February, called Queen of Me. Her new world tour comes to support this album, and it promises to be one to remember!

Get Tickets Here

