Ed Sheeran Says He 'Loves Canada' & His Vancouver Concert Just Set An Impressive Record
He also stopped by a Vancouver record store and signed some albums.
Ed Sheeran is sharing his love for Canada after playing two shows in British Columbia over the Labour Day weekend.
The "Thinking Out Loud" singer was in Vancouver for his Mathematics tour on September 1 and 2 where he played to a crowd so large that it set an attendance record at BC Place.
Over the weekend Sheeran wrote a sweet message to Vancouver and Canada in an Instagram post.
"Vancouver! Another attendance record, another wonderful subtract gig playing autumn variations songs also," he wrote alongside a video of one of his shows.
"I love Canada, and I’m sad we have 3 North American gigs left. What do we do after this!?"
The last time Sheeran played in Vancouver was in 2017, according to a press release by BC Place.
Sheeran played at the Vancouver stadium on September 2 and that's where he set an attendance record with 65,061 fans in the audience.
BC Place said the last record set at the stadium was in 2009 when U2 performed in front of 63,802 fans.
“The energy and excitement radiating from the crowd were nothing short of electric," said Chris May, General Manager at BC Place in the press release.
"It’s our mission at the stadium to bring people together for unforgettable moments, and on this particular occasion, over 65,000 individuals came together to etch their mark in BC Place history. To meet this milestone in BC Place’s 40th anniversary year is both humbling and inspiring."
Sheeran's concerts weren't the musician's only stops in Vancouver.
The British singer also stopped by Beat Street Records on West Hastings in the city and took some photos with the staff.
On their Instagram stories, the record shop shared that Sheeran also signed some albums while he was there.
They quickly followed up by writing the albums had sold out.
A photo of the albums Ed Sheeran signed at a Vancouver record store.@beatstreetrecords | Instagram
Sheeran is done with his Canadian stops for his Mathematics tour. He's now heading to the U.S. where he will perform in Las Vegas, Nevada and several stops in California.
In an Instagram post on August 24, Sheeran also announced he has a new album "Autumn Variations" coming out on September 29. The "Shape of You" musician says the new album will have 14 songs that he created about 14 friends based on the season of fall. The album is available for pre-order.
