These Big-Name Celebs Will Be In Vancouver In November & One Is A Canadian Country-Pop Legend
So many musicians will be performing in the B.C. city!
Vancouver is going to see some big-name celebrities performing in the city in November 2023 and you might just spot one of them out on the town.
Canadian country-pop singer Shania Twain will be in B.C. for her Queen of Me Tour and musicians like the Jonas Brothers, KISS, and Travis Scott will also be making stops in Vancouver.
So if you're hoping to bump into your favourite artist, keep your eyes peeled because celebs like to wander around Vancouver whenever they visit.
Drake was spotted dining at La Terrazza in Yaletown when he was in Vancouver in August and singer Sam Smith gave a huge shoutout to the restaurant Fat Mao during his trip.
Members of the band Blink-182 and British singer Ed Sheeran were also seen exploring the Canadian city in the past few months.
Here are the celebrities you should watch out for and when they'll be in Vancouver in November.
Portugal. The Man
American rock band Portugal. The Man will be performing at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on November 6 with tickets starting at $66.50 on Ticketmaster.
The "Feel It Still" musicians are kicking off the Canadian portion of their tour in B.C. before heading East. They'll be wrapping up in Montreal on November 19.
The group will be joined by Toronto's Good Kid for all their shows.
Burna Boy
Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy is bringing hisI Told Them Tour to Rogers Arena on November 7.
Tickets start at $105 on Ticketmaster.
Burna Boy made some music history in the U.K. in September after releasing his seventh album "I Told Them" and it hitting the top spot on the Official Album's Chart. Variety reports he's the first international Afrobeats artist to achieve that ranking.
KISS
KISS is bringing its End of The Road World Tour to Vancouver on November 8.
The band will be playing at Rogers Arena and tickets are still available, starting at around $119 on Ticketmaster.
The American rock band has previously said this is their farewell tour so if you've ever wanted to see them perform live this may be your last chance!
KISS musician Gene Simmons and his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed Simmons, have a home in Whistler so if you don't get a chance to see the show but you're planning a skiing trip out west, you may get a chance to see Simmons there!
Travis Scott
Rapper Travis Scott kicked off his Circus Maximus tour on October 11.
The "Meltdown" singer will be at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on November 10 and tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, starting in the $208 price range.
Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers are bringing their FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT tour to B.C.
The three brothers will be performing at Rogers Arena on November 11.
Nick, Kevin and Joe will also be meeting a few fans prior to their show in a unique experience they're offering through Turo.
The Jonas Brothers met with fans during their Toronto stop in August and even shared their favourite things about the city. Hopefully they'll visit some of their top spots in Vancouver when they're in town!
Tickets for their concert start at around $130 on Ticketmaster.
MacKenzie Porter
Singer MacKenzie Porter is embarking on her first headlining tour in Canada.
The musician, who is originally from Medicine Hat, Alberta, will be at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver on November 12. Griffen Palmer will be joining her as a special guest.
"A lot has happened in the past few years and I can’t wait to hug and thank everyone of you for the milestones we’ve achieved... in the country where everything started," Porter wrote when announcing the tour.
General admission for the show is $36.
Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees
Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees are bringing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour to Canada's West Coast.
The hip-hop trio will be taking the stage at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on November 12.
Many of their concerts on this tour have sold out so make sure to buy tickets if you're planning on seeing the group.
Shania Twain
The Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain is back in Canada for her Queen of Me Tour.
Twain will be at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on November 14 and tickets start at around $94 on Ticketmaster.
Vancouver will be Twain's final stop on her tour before she kicks off her Las Vegas residency in May 2024.
So if you've been hoping to sing along with the Canadian superstar to her greatest hits, you may want to grab some tickets before they're gone!
Hopefully the musical legend will take some time off following her last show to explore Vancouver and all it has to offer.
Armin van Buuren
Dutch DJ and record producer Armin van Buuren will be at the PNE forum on November 17.
General admission to see the electronic dance legend starts at $108 via Ticketleader.
Van Buuren has been performing all around the world lately with stops in India, the Netherlands and more recently the U.S.
Loud Luxury
Following Van Buuren's stop at the PNE Forum, Canadian musical duo Loud Luxury will be taking over the following night on November 18.
If you're planning on going, general admission starts at $58.50 via Ticketleader.
The Tenors
Canadian vocal group The Tenors is bringing a Christmas celebration to Vancouver a bit early.
The Christmas with The Tenors Tour will be at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on November 26.
Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and start at $75.
The 1975
The English pop-rock band The 1975 is currently on a North American tour and a Vancouver stop is on their schedule.
The group will be at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on November 29 and tickets starting at $98.50 are available via Ticketmaster.
The group's lead singer Matty Healy announced in late September that the band will be taking an "indefinite hiatus" after they wrap up this tour in the spring of 2024, as per a report by the Los Angeles Times.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.