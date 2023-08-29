Drake Was Spotted At A Vancouver Restaurant & It's Proof He Loves Italian Food
You used to spag me on your cellphone.
Drake was recently spotted at a restaurant out in Vancouver before one of his shows and it's definitely cemented a trend for the singer.
The guy loves going to Italian restaurants!
Posted to the restaurant's Instagram, the Toronto-born musician stopped by La Terrazza in Vancouver's Yaletown on August 27 before his show, which eventually was postponed due to issues with the venue's scoreboard.
"An absolute privilege to welcome Drake to our restaurant [La Terrazza] for an exclusive dinner event this Sunday, as we wish him continued success for his upcoming concert in Vancouver," said the photo caption.
In the photo, the Certified Lover Boy can be seen with what is presumably some of the restaurant's staff, including someone in a trademark white chef's jacket.
If you're unfamiliar with La Terrazza, it's a popular Italian spot that serves up "classic Italian cuisine, highlighting local ingredients and celebrating the finest Italy has to offer," according to the website.
And it's not the cheapest place either. If you're interested in getting a main at La Terrazza, expect to pay around $30, not to mention the cost of drinks, starters and desserts.
But, if it's good enough for Drake and his noted love for Italian food, then it might be worth the money.
Yes, Drake is not only a big softie in his lyrics but also a big softie for some well-made food from Italia. He's gone on record as being a massive fan of the upscale Toronto restaurant Sotto Sotto.
He's gone as far as saying it's the best restaurant in the city of Toronto and he's even referenced it in several of his songs. He's also taken DJ Khaled to the joint to show off their food.
It's clear the man has an affinity for being open and honest about his emotions in his lyrics as well as Italian food. Is there a more winning combination?