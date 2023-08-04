Drake Posted Some Seriously Nostalgic Photos That'll Hit Canadian Millennials In The Feels
Two Canadian icons from the 2000s. 🇨🇦
Drake took a trip down memory lane on his social media and if you're a millennial who grew up in Canada, then prepare yourself for a wave of nostalgia.
The Toronto rapper posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories featuring another Canadian icon from the 2000s: Matte Babel.
Babel was a regular on MuchMusic as a VJ and host of MuchOnDemand before he moved on to the Toronto news channel CP24 and then Entertainment Tonight Canada.
Matte Babel hosting MuchMusic.@champagnepapi | Instagram
Drake shared some pics of Babel hosting MuchMusic, complete with the MUCH microphone and another one of him interviewing 50 Cent.
Matte Babel interviewing 50 Cent.@champagnepapi | Instagram
Babel is an old friend of Drake's and Champagne Papi showed just how long they go back with the throwback pics.
In one photo a baby-faced Drake is even wearing a hoodie with "6ix" on it. Does it get more Toronto than that?
Matte Babel and Drake.@champagnepapi | Instagram
If you need further convincing of how long they've been friends, Babel's partner Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell once even called them the "Toronto crew."
In an interview with FOX News, Mitchell, who made a brief appearance on Degrassi (which Drake also starred on), said, "We knew each other in Toronto. Like Drake and all them, it's a Toronto crew. We're really, really awesome friends."
The friends have been repping Canada well and have shared photos together on their social media pages for years.
Babel now works with Drake as a chief brand officer of DreamCrew, which is Drake's management company and entertainment group, as per a report by People.
If you want to continue taking a trip through nostalgia lane, you'll be happy to know several MuchMusic VJs are going on a Canadian tour in September.
The MuchMusic Experience Tour will be starting in Toronto on September 22 before moving on to Montreal, Halifax, Calgary and Vancouver. Tickets start around $50 and are available online.
As for whether Babel will be there, he hasn't confirmed that he'll be at any of the stops but we'll be keeping our fingers crossed that he shows up and perhaps even brings Drake along!