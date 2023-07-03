MuchMusic VJs Are Going On A Canadian Tour & It'll Hit You Right In The Nostalgia (VIDEO)
It will be a trip down memory lane for millenials.
If you grew up watching MuchMusic, then a new event happening across Canada will bring you right back to those glorious teenage years.
The MuchMusic Experience will be touring across Canada starting in September and it will include visits from several MuchMusic VJs.
According to a press release, the event will focus on a documentary titled 299 Queen Street West which tells "the origin story and meteoric rise of the seminal music and pop culture brand, highlighting its beginnings as a scrappy Canadian television upstart."
The doc had its worldwide debut at SXSW 2023 and is narrated by some of the original VJs and features some names you may recognize like Steve Anthony, Rick Campanelli, Monika Deol, and George Stroumboulopoulos.
As part of the event, it will be screened in 13 different Canadian cities and will be followed by an "intimate and interactive" discussion with several VJs and the director of the doc, Sean Menard.
Some of the former VJs have been promoting the event on their social media channels, including Monika Deol who posted the trailer.
Former MuchMusic VJ Erica Ehm posted a photo with other fellow VJs Rick Campanelli and Steve Anthony as well as the documentary's director as they promoted the tour.
Campanelli has confirmed on his social media he'll be part of the touring event.
"IT’S HAPPENING! From coast to beautiful coast Canada 🇨🇦 - The Tour!" he wrote in an Instagram post. "The brilliant documentary from @seanmenard about the institution that once was…”299 Queen Street West”…is hitting the road!"
If you're interested in attending, tickets can be purchased online.
The 299 Queen Street West tour begins in Toronto on September 22 at Roy Thomson Hall.
The tour dates include stops in the following cities:
- September 22, 2023, Roy Thomson Hall Toronto, ON
- October 17, 2023, Rialto Theatre, Montreal, QC
- October 18, 2023, Imperial Theatre, St. John, NB
- October 24, 2023, Sobey Family Theatre, Charlottetown, PEI
- Oct 25, 2023, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, Halifax, NS
- Oct 28, 2023, Bytowne Cinema, Ottawa, ON
- November 1, 2023, Jack Singer Concert Hall, Calgary, AB
- November 4, 2023, FirstOntario Concert Place, Hamilton, ON
- November 8, 2023, Winspear Centre, Edmonton, AB
- November 13, 2023, Conexus Arts Centre, Regina, SK
- November 24, 2023, Vancouver Playhouse, Vancouver, BC
- November 25, 2023, Royal Theatre, Victoria, BC
- November 27, 2023, Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg, MB
